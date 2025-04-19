GT vs DC IPL 2025: KL Rahul takes brutal dig at Kevin Pietersen, pokes fun at mentor’s trip to Maldives - Watch Here

The Delhi Capitals are having an excellent season so far as they are currently top of the table in the Indian Premier League.

The Axar Patel-led DC are first in the IPL standings with 10 points from six games and spirits are very high in the camp, as was evidenced during their practice session in Ahmedabad on the eve of their game against Gujarat Titans.

Maldives dig During a break, GT skipper Shubman Gill swung by to greet the DC squad and embraced the team members, including mentor Kevin Pietersen. The former England star, always one for a bit of fun, playfully asks Gill, “Bro, what’s a mentor?”

Before Gill could even answer, wicket keeping batsman KL Rahul jumped in with a subtle dig at DC’s mentor

He quipped, “A mentor is someone who goes to the Maldives for two weeks mid-season!” and the entire group broke into laughter, including Pietersen. DC shared this clip and captioned it, “Thanks, KL, now we know what a mentor does!”

There is history between the two as Pietersen once said on commentary, during Rahul’s time at Lucknow Super Giants, that “Watching KL Rahul bat in the powerplays is the most boring thing I’ve ever been through.” However, there is no animosity between the duo as the DC squad have had a great IPL season so far.

See the interaction here:

Mid season break The former England batsman left the IPL on April 5 after DC’s win against the Chennai Super Kings for a family holiday in the Maldives.

He missed DC’s win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10 and the defeat at home to Mumbai Indians, on April 13.

He returned for their epic Super Over thriller against Rajasthan Royals as DC continued its stronghold at the top of the IPL standings.