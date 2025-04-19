GT vs DC match today: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather report and more

Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans would be aiming to take the top spot at the IPL Points Table as they take on the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad today. In their last IPL match, DC had defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the super over. Meanwhile, GT are coming off a bit of a break after suffering a 6 wicket defeat in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Narendra Modi stadium pitch report: Narendra Modi stadium has been known to be a good batting wicket with a bit of help for the bowlers at the start of the innings. However, there are a variety of pitches available to be used at Ahmedabad, ranging from black soil, red soil and a mixture of both, which could eventually determine how the surface plays.

A score around 180-190 can be a good total on a black soil pitch. And a score around 210-220 will be considered a winning total on a red soil wicket.

Narendra Modi stadium stats: A total of 38 IPL matches have been played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, of which 17 have been won by the team batting first and 20 by the team batting second. The highest total on this surface was made by Punjab Kings (243) earlier in the tournament.

However, the pitch is equally supportive of both teams, as evidenced by Kolkata Knight Riders' highest run chase of 207/7.

Ahmedabad weather report: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave in Ahmedabad today. The weather forecasting department states that the maximum temperature today could go up to 41 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could settle at around 25 degrees Celsius.

As per Accuweather, there is a 0 percent chance of rain of thunderstorms in Ahmedabad.