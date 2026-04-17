GT vs KKR Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Knight Riders opt to bat after winning toss; Tim Seifert replaces Finn Allen

The major disappointments of KKR have been Cameron Green and Finn Allen. The New Zealander Allen, who came on the back of a successful BBL and T20 World Cup 2026, failed completely in IPL 2026, with just one double digit score in five games.

On the other hand, all-rounder Green, started as a pure batter before his back injury made a lot of noise. He started to bowl for the past two games, but was okayish with the ball. With the bat, Green has been unable to get going.

The positives for KKR have been Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi. Also disappointing with the ball is Vaibhav Arora.