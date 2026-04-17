GT vs KKR Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Knight Riders opt to bat after winning toss; Tim Seifert replaces Finn Allen

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. While Gujarat Titans went unchanged, KKR replaced Finn Allen with Tim Seifert.
The two teams have played just four matches in the history of IPL with Gujarat Titans enjoying a 3-1 head-to-head record. KKR's only win over Gujarat Titans came in 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium when Rinku Singh slammed five sixes in a row against Yash Dayal in the final over.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Shubman Gill: We wanted to bowl first, to be honest. There might be some dew around. Out batting collapsed in the middle in the last match. It should have been a comfortable chase otherwise. It's all about doing the simple things right. That always we talk about in team meetings. We are playing with the same team.
Ajinkya Rahane: Looking to bat first, want our batters to bat freely. We just want to turn it around, so batting first is a good option. If you are doing well, people will take well, otherwise they will critise. T20 format is all about momentum. One change, Seifert comes in for Allen.
Time for the toss. KKR's Ajinkya Rahane and Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill are in the middle for the toss. KKR have won the toss and opted to bat first. Tim Seifert replaces Finn Allen.
For Gujarat Titans, they have been heavily dependent on Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler at the top. However, their only worry is the middle order. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna is currently the Purple Cap Holder while Rashid Khan too has been brilliant.
The major disappointments of KKR have been Cameron Green and Finn Allen. The New Zealander Allen, who came on the back of a successful BBL and T20 World Cup 2026, failed completely in IPL 2026, with just one double digit score in five games.
On the other hand, all-rounder Green, started as a pure batter before his back injury made a lot of noise. He started to bowl for the past two games, but was okayish with the ball. With the bat, Green has been unable to get going.
The positives for KKR have been Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi. Also disappointing with the ball is Vaibhav Arora.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar/Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
The two teams have played just four matches in the history of IPL with Gujarat Titans enjoying a 3-1 head-to-head record. KKR's only win over Gujarat Titans came in 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium when Rinku Singh slammed five sixes in a row against Yash Dayal in the final over.
This match is important from the KKR's point of view. They have lost four games in a row while one was washed out. With nine games left in the tournament, KKR need to win at least 8 to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs KKR match in IPL 2026.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.