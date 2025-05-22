GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Arshad Khan slips dangerously twice in an over, Mitchell Marsh shows true ‘sportsmanship’

Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan slipped twice in an over on his run-up in a scary moment during their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The incident happened in the second over the game after LSG were sent to bat first by Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill.

Playing against his former franchise, Arshad was given the ball after Mohammed Siraj conceded eight runs in the first over. The left-arm pacer started his run-up but slipped badly just before releasing the ball and landed badly on his shoulder, forcing the physio to immediately run into Arshad and check.

The Madhya Pradesh pacer got on his feet to bowl again. Arshad conceded a four and a six in his next four balls before falling in the ditto same manner, leaving fans and his teammates scarred. Although Arshad got on his feet once again, the landing area was scrapped and sawdust being added.

Following the completion of his over, Arshad left the field and was seen getting medically treated. He conceded 12 runs in his first over. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh, who was at the non-striker's end at that point of time, was the first one to check on the injured bowler, thus showing true sportsmanspirit of the game.