GT vs LSG: Mitchell Marsh joins brother Shaun in historic milestone, becomes first-ever sibling pair to hit IPL hundreds

Mitchell Marsh etched his name into history books on Thursday with brother Shaun as the duo became the first-ever sibling pair to smash Indian Premier League (IPL) hundreds. Sent into bat first, Mitchell took the Gujarat Titans bowlers to cleaners to complete his maiden IPL hundred in just 56 balls. It was also the first hundred by an overseas batter in IPL 2025.

Advertisement

His brother, Shaun, playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), had smashed a hundred in the inaugural 2008 season against Rajasthan Royals - 115 runs off 69 balls. Shaun is the elder.

Mitchell, who has been in rich form in IPL 2025, also became the 11th Australian batter to score hundred in a world's richest league. In the process, the all-rounder also crossed the 500-run mark this season.

Advertisement

Opening the innings with Aiden Markram, Mitchell started his innings on a slower note, reaching his fifty in 33 balls, following which the Australian shifted gears. Mitchell was particularly brutal against Rashid Khan against whom the right-hander smashed 6, 4, 6, 4, and 4 in five consecutive balls in the 12th over.

Marsh was finally dismissed by Arshad Khan for 117 off 64 balls, which included 10 fours and eight sixes. He also became the fourth LSG cricketer to hit a IPL hundred after Quinton de Kock (vs KKR, 2022), Marcus Stoinis (vs CSK, 2024) and KL Rahul (vs Mumbai Indians, 2022).

Opening the innings with Aiden Markram, Mitchell started his innings on a slower note, reaching his fifty in 33 balls, following which the Australian shifted gears. Mitchell was particularly brutal against Rashid Khan against whom the right-hander smashed 6, 4, 6, 4, and 4 in five consecutive balls in the 12th over.

Advertisement

Marsh was finally dismissed by Arshad Khan for 117 off 64 balls, which included 10 fours and eight sixes. He also became the fourth LSG cricketer to hit a IPL hundred after Quinton de Kock (vs KKR, 2022), Marcus Stoinis (vs CSK, 2024) and KL Rahul (vs Mumbai Indians, 2022).

|#+|

Besides Mitchell, Nicholas Pooran smashes 27-ball 56 (four fours and five sixes) to propel LSG to post 235/2 in 20 overs.

List of brother pairs in IPL history Shaun Marsh - Mitchell Marsh

Yusuf Pathan - Irfan Pathan

Michael Hussey - David Hussey

Hardik Pandya - Krunal Pandya

Albie Morkel - Morne Morkel

Brendon McCullum - Nathan McCullum

Dwayne Bravo - Darren Bravo

Siddharth Kaul - Uday Kaul

Sam Curran - Tom Curran

Marco Jansen - Duan Jansen Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.