GT vs LSG; Nicholas Pooran becomes first Lucknow Super Giants batter to smash 100 sixes

Nicholas Pooran has smashed 102 sixes in 42 innings for Lucknow Super Giants.

Published22 May 2025, 10:09 PM IST
Nicholas Pooran became the first batter to smash 100 sixes for Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League. The Caribbean left-hander achieved the landmark in LSG's away game against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (May 22). Pooran's unbeaten 56 off 27 balls comprised 5 sixes and 4 fours.

Mitchell Marsh was the headline act in LSG's massive 235/2 in 20 overs. Marsh scored 117 off 64 balls.

Most sixes for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL

Nicholas Pooran - 102 sixes (42 innings)

Marcus Stoinis - 56 sixes (39 innings)

KL Rahul - 53 sixes (38 innings)

Most sixes for each IPL team

Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni (234 sixes)

Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant (154 sixes)

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (82 sixes)* (before LSG game)

Kolkata Knight Riders - Andre Russell (220 sixes)

Lucknow Super Giants - Nicholas Pooran (102 sixes)

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma (246 sixes)

Punjab Kings - KL Rahul (110 sixes)

Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson (192 sixes)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Virat Kohli (290 sixes)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner (143 sixes)

Most sixes in Indian Premier League 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants duo occupy the top two spots in the six-hitting chart of IPL 2025.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)- 40 sixes (13 innings)

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)- 32 sixes (12 innings)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 30 sixes (13 innings)

Pooran and Marsh have also smashed 5 or more sixes on multiple occasions this season.

Most instances of hitting five or more sixes, IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 5 innings

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 3 innings

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 3 innings

