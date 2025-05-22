GT vs LSG; Nicholas Pooran becomes first Lucknow Super Giants batter to smash 100 sixes

Nicholas Pooran became the first batter to smash 100 sixes for Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League. The Caribbean left-hander achieved the landmark in LSG's away game against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (May 22). Pooran's unbeaten 56 off 27 balls comprised 5 sixes and 4 fours.
Mitchell Marsh was the headline act in LSG's massive 235/2 in 20 overs. Marsh scored 117 off 64 balls.
Nicholas Pooran - 102 sixes (42 innings)
Marcus Stoinis - 56 sixes (39 innings)
KL Rahul - 53 sixes (38 innings)
Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni (234 sixes)
Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant (154 sixes)
Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (82 sixes)* (before LSG game)
Kolkata Knight Riders - Andre Russell (220 sixes)
Lucknow Super Giants - Nicholas Pooran (102 sixes)
Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma (246 sixes)
Punjab Kings - KL Rahul (110 sixes)
Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson (192 sixes)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Virat Kohli (290 sixes)
Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner (143 sixes)
The Lucknow Super Giants duo occupy the top two spots in the six-hitting chart of IPL 2025.
Nicholas Pooran (LSG)- 40 sixes (13 innings)
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)- 32 sixes (12 innings)
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 30 sixes (13 innings)
Pooran and Marsh have also smashed 5 or more sixes on multiple occasions this season.
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 5 innings
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 3 innings
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 3 innings
