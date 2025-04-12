LSG vs GT IPL 2025: ‘Team work makes the dream work’...Is this the secret to Lucknow’s success?

It seems Lucknow Super Giants are assembling a squad of match winners as Aiden Markram became the latest winner of the Man of the Match award.

On a sweltering Saturday afternoon in Lucknow, LSG broke Gujarat Titans’ winning streak with a comfortable 6-wicket victory, which took them to third in the Indian Premier League table.

While Nicholas Pooran treated the LSG fans to a six-hitting clinic during his devastating innings of 61 off 34, the South African opener walked away with the Man of the Match award for his 58 off 31 balls.

Different heroes in each win Markram became LSG’s fourth different MOTM awardee in their 4 wins so far in this season as they moved up the IPL table with this big win.

In their first win of the season, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27, 2025, Shardul Thakur won the award for his match-winning figures of 4/34. In the 12-run win against the Mumbai Indians, Digvesh Singh won the award for his bowling performance of 1/21 that really put the screw during MI’s chase of the home side’s target of 204.

Pooran became the third different LSG player to win the award after his devastating innings (87* of 36) at Eden Gardens got him the honours.

Speaking at the post-match presentation on receiving the award, Markram spoke about regaining his form for LSG: "You want to start the competition ahead of the game but I fell slightly behind. A change in role so was adjusting to that. Couldn't come off in the first few but grateful for the last couple of knocks. Schedules are packed so you're just hopping around playing lots of cricket. Lots to take in but ultimately you stick to your game. Some guys hit sixes for fun, but that's not my game.”

Fire and Ice While LSG have some big hitters in their ranks, Markram is made of a different cloth as he plays the perfect ‘sheet anchor’ role in the lineup. “You can easily [get sucked into trying to hit sixes]. But you always end up going back to your game as a player and if that's good enough for selection ... and the team can benefit, that's the most important,” Markram said of his approach to the game.

LSG have occupied the third spot in a very crowded IPL table as their 8 points from 6 games has seen the team rise up the table. They next play Chennai Super Kings on April 14 at home and will look to continue their winning streak against the struggling 5-time champions.