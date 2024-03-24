‘Rohit Sharma has been….’: MI star batter speaks on captaincy change before GT vs MI 2024 clash
GT vs MI 2024: MI's young batter Tilak Varma outlined the importance of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for Mumbai
GT vs MI 2024: All-rounder Hardik Pandya is ready to lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 first match against his previous franchise Gujarat Titans (GT). India's young batter Shubman Gill is leading GT after Hardik Pandya switched back to MI and was appointed as the captain of the team. Much is said about Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma and ahead of the GT vs MI 2024 clash, MI's star batter Tilak Varma outlined the importance of both players for Mumbai.