GT vs MI 2024: All-rounder Hardik Pandya is ready to lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 first match against his previous franchise Gujarat Titans (GT). India's young batter Shubman Gill is leading GT after Hardik Pandya switched back to MI and was appointed as the captain of the team. Much is said about Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma and ahead of the GT vs MI 2024 clash, MI's star batter Tilak Varma outlined the importance of both players for Mumbai.

"Rohit has been there for us and Hardik bhai has also been there for us. It's been the same, just following the basics. Strategy-wise, everything going well. It's the same thing, nothing new," NDTV Sports quoted Tilak Varma as saying before the GT vs MI 2024 match.

Tilak Varma mentioned that he started for the Indian team under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and this year he has a bigger responsibility to play mature innings. "I debuted under him (Hardik) when I played for India, so it's going well. Hardik is the captain, and Rohit is always there for Hardik and the team. We gel well together as a team," the young batter said.

"Last year was a good season, but now, as a senior player and having played for India, I have a slightly bigger responsibility to play mature innings. As I have said previously, I always want to finish games, and I have good knowledge and experience of it when playing for India, so I am looking forward to using it now," he added.

Tilak Varma's remarks came amid Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya facing intense backlash from fans for replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper, under whom the franchise won five IPL titles. Hardik Pandya has rejected the criticism and asserted that it didn't affect him much, but he has a big responsibility to steer the MI in the 2024 season of the league.

GT vs MI head-to-head Gujarat Titans is a relatively young franchise, so both teams have just played four matches in the Indian Premier League. GT and MI, both stand strong with two wins each in the account. In the last GT vs MI clash, Gujarat defeated Mumbai by 62 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

