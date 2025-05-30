GT vs MI Eliminator: How has Mumbai Indians' talisman Jasprit Bumrah performed in IPL playoffs?

The Mumbai Indians reach yet another playoff in the Indian Premier League as they prepare to take on the Gujarat Titans in today's Eliminator game, at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur.

After a poor start to IPL 2025, registering only 1 win in their first five matches, the five-time champions turned it around to make it to the playoffs.

MI won six games on the trot after their first five matches as they powered their way to a top-four finish in the IPL 2025 standings.

It comes as no surprise that their winning run coincided with Jasprit Bumrah's return to competitive action.

Bumrah's return, MI's turnaround The talismanic fast bowler missed the first four matches of IPL 2025 with a back injury, which kept him out of competitive action since early 2025.

MI, who were languishing near the bottom of the table, were boosted by Bumrah's return as they turned things around.

The fast bowler took the load of his teammates and showed his expertise in the death overs.

He lightened the load of Hardik Pandya, who was bowling more during Bumrah's absence, and allowed Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult to concentrate during the powerplay overs.

Prior to Bumrah's return to MI, the five-time champions conceded 11.04 runs per over in the death overs (17-20 overs) in the first four matches of IPL 2025.

In the next 10 games, MI conceded just 9.48 runs per over in the same period with Bumrah in attack.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL playoffs So, it comes as no surprise that the Mumbai franchise play better with the fast bowler in the team.

Ever since his debut for MI in 2013, Bumrah has played 8 matches in the playoffs. His record in the IPL playoffs is as follows:

Innings Wickets Average Economy Rate Best Figures 8 11 17.54 6.29 4/14 vs Delhi Capitals (Nov 5, 2020)

While MI has had the luxury of many players putting their hand up during crunch situations, their go-to man in tough times has always been Jasprit Bumrah.

In today's IPL Eliminator match against GT, the spotlight will shine the brightest on India's premium fast bowler.