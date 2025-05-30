GT vs MI, Eliminator: Rohit Sharma misses century in Mullanpur; List of records broken by the MI legend

Rohit Sharma created history in Mumbai Indians' knockout game against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). The elegant opener became the 2nd batter in the history of IPL to smash 300 sixes. He also became the 2nd batter to cross 7000 runs in IPL. Rohit achieved the two landmarks at one go, sweeping Rashid Khan over the deep square leg boundary.

Most sixes in Indian Premier League Chris Gayle—357 sixes (141 innings)

Rohit Sharma—302 sixes (266 innings)

Virat Kohli—291 sixes (258 innings)

MS Dhoni—264 sixes (242 innings)

AB de Villiers—251 sixes (170 innings)

Most runs in Indian Premier League Virat Kohli - 8618 runs (258 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 7038 runs (266 innings)

Shikhar Dhawan - 6769 runs (221 innings)

David Warner - 6565 runs (184 innings)

Suresh Raina - 5528 runs (200 innings)

Rohit Sharma rides the luck Rohit Sharma was dropped twice in the first three overs of the innings. He was dropped on 3 runs by Gerald Coetzee off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna at deep fine leg. Rohit Sharma miscued the pull shot, and the South African dropped a high catch.

Rohit was dropped on 12 by wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis, who was making his IPL debut. The Sri Lankan was late to react to the outside edge and spilled a straightforward chance.

Rohit rode his luck and smashed his third fifty in the IPL playoffs, after scoring fifties in the IPL 2015 and 2020 finals.

Rohit's highest scores in IPL playoffs 81 off 50 vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2025 (eliminator)

68 off 45 vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 (final)

50 off 26 vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2015 (final)

Rohit's 81 is also the highest score by a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL playoffs.

Highest score for Mumbai Indians in playoffs Rohit Sharma - 81 off 50 vs Gujarat Titans, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav - 71* off 54 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Dwayne Smith - 68 off 28 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Lendl Simmons - 68 off 45 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2015

Rohit Sharma - 68 off 51 vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Rohit was eventually dismissed by Prasidh Krishna's slower ball. Rashid Khan, one of the safest fielders in the GT team, took a comfortable catch at short midwicket.

