'You cannot match MS Dhoni…’: Mohammed Shami's jibe at Hardik Pandya decisions during GT vs MI clash
Mohammed Shami played the previous two seasons of IPL for Gujarat Titans under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya
The internet has not been very supportive of new Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, who continues to face intense backlash for replacing star Rohit Sharma. The defeat against Gujarat Titans in their IPL opener multiplied his criticism on social media with fans questioning his on-ground decisions. The users on social media remarked that Hardik Pandya is acting like a “wanna-be MS Dhoni" on the field and pacer Mohammed Shami, who played the last two seasons under Hardik Pandya's captaincy has response to that claim.