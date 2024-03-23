GT vs MI IPL 2024: When and where to watch? Live streaming details and more
Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for IPL match 5. Both teams have eye on the trophy, with new captains Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya leading their respective sides.
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both MI and GT have lifted the IPL trophy in the past and will be looking to repeat the feat this season.
