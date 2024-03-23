GT vs MI IPL 2024: When and where to watch? Live streaming details and more

Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for IPL match 5. Both teams have eye on the trophy, with new captains Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya leading their respective sides.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both MI and GT have lifted the IPL trophy in the past and will be looking to repeat the feat this season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Titans, now led by a new captain in Shubman Gill, will be looking to make a solid start to this year's IPL with a win against one of the tournament's most successful sides. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who have seen a change in leadership from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, will be keen to show that the transition has gone smoothly with a solid performance in the tournament opener. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Squads: Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shams Mulani, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Luke Wood, Romario ShepherdSuryak, Gerald Coetzee, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Shreyas Gopal, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Kwena Maphaka.

GT vs MI pitch report: The Narendra Modi Stadium has a total of 11 pitches, including 5 black soil and 5 red soil pitches. The black dirt pitches are known to produce bouncy tracks that allow runs to be scored freely. Meanwhile, the red dirt pitches are known to dry out quickly and are more likely to help the spinners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, during the IPL, the Narendra Modi Stadium is known to be a high-scoring pitch with an average first innings total of over 170 runs. The odds of a team batting first or chasing are almost equal, so the toss shouldn't be a big factor.

When and where to watch the GT vs MI match? The clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Meanwhile, the live broadcast of this key clash can also be caught on the Star Sports network.

