GT vs MI IPL 2024: Who will win the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash? Dream 11 prediction, pitch report and more
Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 opener at Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik Pandya leads MI, aiming to secure a spot in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. Injuries challenge MI, while GT's new captain Shubman Gill seeks to maintain consistency and batting form.
In a high-octane affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2024. The two teams last met in the qualifiers last season where Gujarat Titans handed a thumping defeat to the five-time IPL champions.