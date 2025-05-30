GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Rohit Sharma gets lifelines as ‘butter fingers’ plagues Gujarat Titans fielders

Rohit Sharma was given two lifelines in a span of five balls as the veteran Mumbai Indians batter survived two chances thanks to some sloppy fielding from Gujarat Titans.

In the Eliminator match between GT and MI, at the new PCA stadium in Mullanpur, the 38-year-old was first dropped in the penultimate ball of the second over by Gerald Coetzee.

The dropped chances GT's Prasidh Krishna bowled a back of a length ball, which was hip-high on the off stump. Sharma positioned himself for his favourite pull shot and took a swing but he got a massive top edge as the ball ballooned high in to the night sky.

The South African fielder sprinted to his right from his deep backward square leg position and was looking comfortable as he was about to pouch an easy chance.

However, the ball slipped his hand and fell to the ground as Sharma and Jonny Bairstow completed a run.

Just four balls later in the third over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, Sharma got another lifeline.

After hitting the fast bowler for two boundaries, the 38-year-old danced down the track to a good length ball outside the off stump.

Sharma manufactured some room and went for a wild swing across the line. It didn't pan out the way he wanted to as he edged the ball to the wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who fails to hold on to a very easy chance.