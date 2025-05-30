GT vs MI IPL 2025: How have Mumbai Indians fared against the Gujarat Titans? Full head to head record and stats

IPL Eliminator 2025: The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have met each other seven times in the history of the Indian Premier League. GT have a superior hand in this GT vs MI rivalry with 5 wins against MI's 2.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published30 May 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill is the highest run-getter in the GT vs MI rivalry. He has amassed 355 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50.71 and a strike rate of 151.70
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill is the highest run-getter in the GT vs MI rivalry. He has amassed 355 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50.71 and a strike rate of 151.70(AFP)

The Gujarat Titans will meet the Mumbai Indians in the do-or-die Eliminator game in the Indian Premier League on May 30, Friday.

The two sides will meet at the new PCA stadium in Mullanpur in a high-stakes clash that will see the loser of the match go home empty-handed.

The winner won't progress to the final just yet, as they will book a date with Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 match, which is scheduled for June 1, Sunday, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The two sides have met each other 7 times in the history of the IPL, and GT, the 2022 title winners, have a significant advantage over the five-time champions MI.

The last time the two sides met each other was earlier in IPL 2025, and then too it was GT who came out on top.

Ahead of today's blockbuster GT vs MI game, we take a look at some key stats:

GT vs MI: Head-to-head record in the IPL

Total matches played: 7

GT wins: 5

MI wins: 2

Last result: Gujarat Titans Won by 3 Wickets (May 6, 2025)

GT vs MI: Most Runs

Shubman Gill (GT) - Innings: 7, Runs: 355, Average: 50.71, Strike Rate: 151.70, Highest Score: 129

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - Innings: 6, Runs: 283, Average: 56.60, Strike Rate: 174.69, Highest Score: 103*

B Sai Sudharsan - Innings: 5, Runs: 170, Average: 34.00, Strike Rate: 133.85, Highest Score: 63

GT vs MI: Most Wickets

Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 7, Wickets: 11, Economy Rate: 6.46, Average: 15.27, Best Figures: 4/30

Mohit Sharma (GT) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 10, Economy Rate: 8.58, Average: 12.30, Best Figures: 5/10

Piyush Chawla (MI) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 6, Economy Rate: 10.42, Average: 24.33, Best Figures: 2/34

