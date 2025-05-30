GT vs MI IPL 2025: How have Mumbai Indians fared against the Gujarat Titans? Full head to head record and stats

The Gujarat Titans will meet the Mumbai Indians in the do-or-die Eliminator game in the Indian Premier League on May 30, Friday.

The two sides will meet at the new PCA stadium in Mullanpur in a high-stakes clash that will see the loser of the match go home empty-handed.

The winner won't progress to the final just yet, as they will book a date with Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 match, which is scheduled for June 1, Sunday, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The two sides have met each other 7 times in the history of the IPL, and GT, the 2022 title winners, have a significant advantage over the five-time champions MI.

The last time the two sides met each other was earlier in IPL 2025, and then too it was GT who came out on top.

Ahead of today's blockbuster GT vs MI game, we take a look at some key stats:

GT vs MI: Head-to-head record in the IPL Total matches played: 7

GT wins: 5

MI wins: 2

Last result: Gujarat Titans Won by 3 Wickets (May 6, 2025)

GT vs MI: Most Runs Shubman Gill (GT) - Innings: 7, Runs: 355, Average: 50.71, Strike Rate: 151.70, Highest Score: 129

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - Innings: 6, Runs: 283, Average: 56.60, Strike Rate: 174.69, Highest Score: 103*

B Sai Sudharsan - Innings: 5, Runs: 170, Average: 34.00, Strike Rate: 133.85, Highest Score: 63

GT vs MI: Most Wickets Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 7, Wickets: 11, Economy Rate: 6.46, Average: 15.27, Best Figures: 4/30

Mohit Sharma (GT) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 10, Economy Rate: 8.58, Average: 12.30, Best Figures: 5/10

