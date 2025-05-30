GT vs MI IPL Eliminator: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are all set to face off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur today in the only Eliminator match of IPL 2025. The stakes are high for both teams, with the winner advancing to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, while the losing side will be knocked out of title contention for this season.

GT and MI have had contrasting campaigns this year. The Shubman Gill-led franchise started strong but lost momentum in the latter half of the season, suffering two back-to-back defeats. Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians bounced back from a slow start, riding a winning streak that helped them finish with 16 points and secure 4th place on the points table.

Mullanpur weather report: According to Accuweather, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mullanpur could hover between 39 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather forecaster predicts a 2% chance of rainfall during the day and a 0% chance during the night, making it fairly certain that the Eliminator clash will not be stopped due to an intervention from the weather gods.

The last match at this venue was the Qualifier 1 clash between RCB and PBKS, where RCB pacers and spinners both got some help from the pitch and restricted the home team to a score of 101.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch report: The Mullanpur pitch is known to favour the batters with good bounce and carry, allowing the players to score freely. While pacers do get some help from the pitch during the initial overs, spinners also receive some help as the match progresses.