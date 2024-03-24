GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Narendra Modi Stadium, a favourite ground of GT skipper Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is the favourite ground of Gujarat Titans skipper Shubhman Gill. He loves batting at this Stadium, and has a phenomenal record. He has amassed 669 runs at an average of 66.9 and his highest IPL score of 129 come at this venue, which he incidentally scored against MI.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Big picture While Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans have been in the finals in the previous two seasons, Mumbai Indians have not qualified for one since 2020, when they won their fifth title. It is the longest period they have had to endure without a trophy since 2013.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: GT's Impact Player Strategy Gujarat Titans likely to swap No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore as impact players depending on when they bat and bowl.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: GT to miss wicketkeeper Robin Minz for entire season Jharkhand wicketkeeper Robin Minz—who was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹3.6 crore—was also ruled out of the season due to injuries suffered in a bike accident.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium to aid both batters and bowlers Since 2010, the team batting first has won 13 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium while the team batting second has won 14 times. Similarly, the team winning the toss has won 13 matches while the team losing the toss has won 14 times. The average score batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 172.41. Average runs per over here is 8.46. The team winning the toss may choose to bowl first as it would give them extra time to understand the pitch and devise their strategies accordingly.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Pitch report—toss shouldn't be a big factor The Narendra Modi Stadium is known to be a high-scoring pitch with an average first innings total of over 170 runs. The odds of a team batting first or chasing are almost equal, so the toss shouldn't be a big factor.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Spotlight on Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Freed from skipper duties, Rohit Sharma can focus on form ahead of T20I World Cup. Ishan Kishan, who has lost his place and the central contract with the BCCI will be under pressure to perform as a wicketkeeper-batter.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Full confirmed squads of Mumbai Indian (MI) The following are the confirmed squads of Mumbai Indian (MI) Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Full confirmed squads of Gujarat Titans (GT) The following are the confirmed squads of Gujarat Titans (GT) David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: 'I've almost done everything...' Rohit Sharma opens up before first match Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma said: "For me, preparation has always been key and that gives me a lot of confidence going into any game. There are a lot of things i do before a game. I've almost done everything now...just few things here and there."

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Gerald Coetzee not fit to play against GT Mumbai Indian will be without South African all-rounder Gerald Coetzee for the first two matches owing to a groin injury

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Matthew Wade yet to arrive for GT Australian wicketkeeping batsman Matthew Wade has delayed his arrival for IPL due to his Sheffield Shield commitment back home

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: GT to miss Mohammed Shami for entirety of IPL season following ankle injury Pacer Mohammed Shami, the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 ODI World Cup (24 in seven games), is unfortunately ruled out for the entirety of the IPL season following an ankle injury.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Besides SYY, MI to miss services of Behrendorff, Madushanka Besides Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai Indian will miss the services of overseason pacers Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka, both of whom have been ruled out for the season

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Fitness concerns for MI skipper Hardik Pandya Though Hardik Pandya has five IPL trophies to his name. However, his fitness is a matter of concern as the MI skipper hasn't played any competitive cricket ever since he suffered an injury at ICC ODI World Cup 2023 while playing for India.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: MI to miss the services of Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians will miss the services of Suryakumar Yadav. He is still recovering from ankle surgery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Litmus test for Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Today's encounter between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians can prove a litmus test for the two captains. More spotlight is expected on Hardik Pandya as he returned the MI after spending two successful seasons at Gujarat Titans—currently his rival— where he took the MI to 2 finals, including winning the title in 2022.

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Both sides have faced each other four times Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have faced each other four times, with GT winning twice and vice versa