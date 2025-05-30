Subscribe

GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians opt to bat in IPL Eliminator, hand debut caps to Jonny Bairstow & Richard Gleeson

England's Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson make their debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL. Kusal Mendis makes his IPL debut for Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians play Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 eliminator at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Updated30 May 2025, 07:17 PM IST
England's Jonny Bairstow makes his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 eliminator.
Jonny Bairstow's third IPL team

Jonny Bairstow previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in IPL. He was the player of the match for his sparkling century in Punjab Kings' record chase of 262 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. In total, Bairstow has scored 1589 runs in 50 IPL matches.

Richard Gleeson, Super King to Paltan

Richard Gleeson played two games for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, taking 1 wicket at an economy rate of 9.07. Gleeson was the 2nd leading wicket-taker (14 wickets) in SA20 played in January 2025.

Kusal Mendis makes IPL debut

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis makes his IPL debut, replacing England's Jos Buttler in the playing XI. Kusal Mendis has scored the 2nd most runs in T20Is for Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis, T20Is: Matches - 78, Runs - 1920, Strike rate - 132

Also Read | GT vs MI Eliminator: How has Jasprit Bumrah performed in IPL playoffs?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, playing XI

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat.

Mumbai Indians

Playing XI (Batting first): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Richard Gleeson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Substitutes: Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Raghu Sharma, Shrijith Krishnan

Raj Angad Bawa replaces Deepak Chahar in the playing XI.

Gujarat Titans

Playing XI (Bowling first): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, M Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan

