GT vs MI Preview: Gujarat eye Top 4, Mumbai come with 4 consecutive losses; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Gujarat Titans host Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, 20 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 30 of IPL 2026. Gujarat and Mumbai are fighting separate battles right now

The Titans have won 3 and lost 2 in their 5 matches. With 6 points, Shubman Gill’s boys are at Number 6. Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai, on the other hand, are right at the bottom of the points table. They have played 5 matches and won just 1.

Match Logistics The game is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday, 20 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have built a compact yet telling rivalry in the IPL. GT hold a 5-3 advantage across 8 meetings.

GT’s highest total of 233 slightly exceeds MI’s 228. More importantly, their lowest score of 172 indicates a stronger baseline. MI, in contrast, have dipped to 152.

View full Image View full Image GT vs MI Head-to-Head records

Gujarat won twice in 2023, by 55 and 62 runs. Even in 2025, they secured 2 victories, including one via DLS. Mumbai won the sole encounter in 2022. Then, they won once in 2023 and once in 2025.

Team News Gujarat Titans have built rare stability this season, sticking to a consistent XI whenever available. They have been riding that continuity into a 3-match winning run.

There is no tactical pressure to change a winning combination, especially given the pace unit's strong performance across games. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Ashok Sharma have functioned as a cohesive attack.

It gives GT both control and wicket-taking ability. With no injury concerns and roles clearly defined, Gujarat are expected to retain the same structure.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma injury update: MI star batter sidelined batter sidelined vs PBKS

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians are dealing with selection uncertainty despite receiving a fitness boost. Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner are both available again after illness. That should restore balance at the top and in the all-round department.

However, MI’s previous match exposed structural issues. The inclusion of Quinton de Kock forced a compromise in their overseas combination, leaving out a key pacer. Their bowling struggles remain a concern, particularly with underperforming fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah’s rare off-form has made matters worse.

Predicted Playing XI Gujarat Titans (probable): Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians (probable): Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner/AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult/Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah (Impact Player).

Key Players to Watch The spotlight tilts heavily toward Gujarat’s spine, where form and impact intersect cleanly. Shubman Gill has been one of the most consistent batters this season, sitting near the top of the run charts with 251 runs in just 4 matches. His average of 62.75 and strike rate above 150 points to control rather than chaos.

Alongside him, Rashid Khan remains the most complete T20 asset in this contest. Even when wickets do not come in clusters, his control dictates tempo. His economy and ability to break partnerships make him the hinge point in the middle overs.

Also Read | Samson equals Gill in list for most IPL hundreds; enters chart headed by Virat

Prasidh Krishna adds another layer to Gujarat’s bowling dominance. With 11 wickets in 5 matches, he has emerged as a strike enforcer rather than a support act. His average under 17 reflects sustained effectiveness.

For the Mumbai Indians, the burden of revival rests with Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar’s 360-degree range remains their most dynamic weapon, yet there have been zero returns this season.

Rohit Sharma, though, is statistically in better touch. With 137 runs at a strike rate above 165, the base is there. But, the ceiling has not been reached.

Jasprit Bumrah presents the most intriguing anomaly. Despite elite career numbers, he is yet to take a wicket this season after 19 overs.

Shubman Gill has been the most productive run-scorer (356 runs) in the GT vs MI rivalry, registering the highest individual score of 129 (60 balls).

Suryakumar Yadav, however, leads in batting average at 66.67. He is the highest run-scorer for Mumbai against the Titans with 316 runs. His 103* in 49 balls is the highest individual score for MI.

On the bowling front, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan share the lead for most wickets with 11 each. For Mumbai, it’s Jasprit Bumrah: (6 wickets). He also holds the best bowling figures (3/14).

Pitch and Conditions The Narendra Modi Stadium presents one of the most balanced yet high-scoring environments in the IPL. Since its first match in 2010, the venue has hosted 46 games with an equal split between teams batting first and second, both winning 50% of matches.

Scoring patterns highlight a strong batting surface. The average first-innings score stands at 178, supported by a run rate exceeding 9 runs per over. These figures align with the ground’s reputation for flat pitches and true bounce, allowing top-order batters to dominate early phases.

However, the surface is not one-dimensional. While pace bowlers benefit from early movement off the hard deck, spinners gain relevance as the match progresses, particularly on red-soil variants.