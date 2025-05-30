GT vs MI: Sai Sudharsan turns goalkeeper, Gerald Coetzee becomes perfect tag team partner to pack Jonny Bairstow; watch

Sai Sudharsan turned into a football goalkeeper while Gerald Coetzee supported as perfect tag team partner as Gujarat Titans got rid of Jonny Bairstow in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur on Friday.

The incident took place on the second ball of the eighth over from Sai Kishore. Seeing a good length delivery, Bairstow reverse swept the left-arm spinner only for Sudharsan to dive to his left, use his presence of mind to push the ball (like a goalkeeper over the bar) straight into the hands of Coetzee at short third man.

Making his Mumbai Indians debut in IPL, Bairstow departed for a 22-ball 47, which was laced with four fours and three sixes. He also forged a 84-run stand with Rohit Sharma, who scored his third fifty in IPL playoffs. Mumbai Indians opted to bat first after winning toss.