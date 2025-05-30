GT vs MI: Sai Sudharsan turns goalkeeper, Gerald Coetzee becomes perfect tag team partner to pack Jonny Bairstow; watch

Playing his first IPL match for Mumbai Indians, Jonny Bairstow raced away to a 22-ball 47 before a brilliant partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Gerald Coetzee sent the Englishman back in the hut.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 May 2025, 08:53 PM IST
Gujarat Titans' Gerald Coetzee (R) and Sai Sudharsan celebrate after taking a catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2025 Eliminator.
Gujarat Titans' Gerald Coetzee (R) and Sai Sudharsan celebrate after taking a catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2025 Eliminator. (REUTERS)

Sai Sudharsan turned into a football goalkeeper while Gerald Coetzee supported as perfect tag team partner as Gujarat Titans got rid of Jonny Bairstow in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur on Friday.

The incident took place on the second ball of the eighth over from Sai Kishore. Seeing a good length delivery, Bairstow reverse swept the left-arm spinner only for Sudharsan to dive to his left, use his presence of mind to push the ball (like a goalkeeper over the bar) straight into the hands of Coetzee at short third man.

Making his Mumbai Indians debut in IPL, Bairstow departed for a 22-ball 47, which was laced with four fours and three sixes. He also forged a 84-run stand with Rohit Sharma, who scored his third fifty in IPL playoffs. Mumbai Indians opted to bat first after winning toss.

MI sign Jonny Bairstow as replacement

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow, who had played for Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad before in IPL, was signed by Mumbai Indians for IPL playoffs. He was roped in as a replacement for fellow countryman Will Jacks, who had to leave the five-time champions for national duty.

