GT vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav's massive warning to Gujarat Titans before IPL Eliminator; ‘We know how to play playoffs’

Suryakumar Yadav sent out a massive warning to Gujarat Titans ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator clash, stating Mumbai Indians know how to approach the playoffs stages. This is the 10th time in 18 IPL seasons, Mumbai Indians are playing in the playoffs.

Having started with five losses in first six games, Mumbai Indians won seven of their remaining eight games to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs as the fourth-best side, with Suryakumar being one of the major contributors with 640 runs so far in 14 games.

“Even from the start of the tournament we knew we were playing good cricket. From where we were in the first five-six games to where we are, we are very proud of ourselves,” Suryakumar said before Mumbai Indians' game against Gujarat Titans.

Asked about pressure in IPL playoffs, Suryakumar didn't deny before stating a franchise like Mumbai Indians know how to handle it after being a part of the knockouts 10 times out of 18 seasons.

“It is difficult. People will say it is just another game. But it is a big game. It is the eliminator. But you know we have been in these kind of situations a lot of times. We know how to play play-offs,” he stated.

Mumbai Indians opt to bat Mumbai Indians opted to bat first after Hardik Pandya won the toss. While Mumbai Indians handed debuts to Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson, Raj Angad Bawa also made the playing XI. For Gujarat Titans, Kusal Mendis and Washington Sundar are playing.

GT vs MI playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

