GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more

The Gujarat Titans will take on Punjab Kings on April 4 in the 17th match of IPL 2024 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the fourth match for both teams in the current session of IPL 2024. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 am IST. Gujarat Titans (GT) have 4 points from three matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.738. The team are at fifth position on the points table. On the other hand, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have two points from four matches. The PBKS are having NRR of -0.337 and are at 8th position on the points table of IPL 2014.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head records

The Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have played three IPL matches so far. Gujarat are having an upper hand over Punjab as the team has won two matches against PBKIS and Punjab has bagged 1 match. Gujarat Titans’ highest total against Punjab Kings so far is 190, and Punjab’s highest score against Gujarat Titans is 189.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Probable playing XI

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Probable playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest cricket stadium in the world. Generally, the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium offers a lot of support for the batters to clear the wide boundaries. Pacers at this pitch also benefit from the black-soil here while spinners can take advantage of the red-soil pitches.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Weather Prediction

The weather conditions in Ahmedabad are set to be “mostly cloudy" in the day and “cloudy and warm" on Thursday night. According to AccuWeather, there will be a zero per cent probability of rain during the day and 1 % probability of rain on Thursday night. The weather agency predicts a zero per cent probability of thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to range between 37 degrees to 26 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 13 km/hr in the west-north-west direction during the day and 11 km/h in the west-north-west direction during Thursday night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 33 km/h during the day and 30 km/hr at night cannot be ruled out. There is a 77% probability of cloud cover during the day and 90% on the Thursday night.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Broadcast Details

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Fantasy team

Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Joshua Little, Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh.

