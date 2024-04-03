GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more
The Gujarat Titans will take on Punjab Kings on April 4 in the 17th match of IPL 2024 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the fourth match for both teams in the current session of IPL 2024. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 am IST. Gujarat Titans (GT) have 4 points from three matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.738. The team are at fifth position on the points table. On the other hand, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have two points from four matches. The PBKS are having NRR of -0.337 and are at 8th position on the points table of IPL 2014.