GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4, thanks to an outstanding effort by all-arounder Shashank Singh, and his productive 43-run partnership with Ashutosh Sharma. Shashank smashed an unbeaten 61 off 29 deliveries with six boundaries and four sixes as PBKS chased down the 200-run target. He was supported by Sharma (31 off 17) as the duo amassed 43 runs off just 22 balls.

As Shashank Singh's scored a match-winning knock, the reaction by Preity Zinta was the talk to the town. The PBKS owner jumped out of her seat in a joyous celebration as her team secured a second win, following its March 23 victory against the Delhi Capitals.

Notably, Shashank was ‘accidentally’ bought by Preity Zinta’s franchise during the IPL Mini Auction in December 2023, mistaking him for another player. As soon as PBKS realised it, the team wanted to reverse the decision, but were not allowed to do so.

After his unbeaten 61-run knock, Singh said that he was still trying to 'sink' on his performance. At the post-match presentation, Shashank said that he did envision such a performance, but turning it into reality felt great. "Still trying to sink in, I visualise these things but turning it into reality feels great. I play cricketing shots, I bat at No. 7 ,but today I batted at No. 5. The bounce was very good, 200 scored by both teams so the wicket was fantastic. They are the legends in cricket. I don't see the names, I react to the ball and play my shots accordingly. Couldn't get much matches before… but the management, the coaching staff, here has really backed me and I was very confident," Shashank said.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan also credited the pair of Shashank and Ashutosh Sharma for the morale-boosting victory. "It was an amazing game. Very, very close. Boys did the job. Plan was to give a good start, but I got out early. We lost a few wickets early and Shashank came and played a tremendous knock. "When you are chasing a big total, you have to keep the momentum going. Shashank showed his class. Magnificent knock. He timed the ball so nicely, it looked effortless, Dhawan said.

