GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Preity Zinta euphoric as 'accidental buy' Shashank Singh seals Punjab's 2nd win | Watch
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: All-rounder Shashank Singh's match-winning 61 not out helped Punjab Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their IPL match. Shashank was ‘accidentally’ bought by Preity Zinta’s franchise during the IPL Mini Auction in December 2023, mistaking him for another player.
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4, thanks to an outstanding effort by all-arounder Shashank Singh, and his productive 43-run partnership with Ashutosh Sharma. Shashank smashed an unbeaten 61 off 29 deliveries with six boundaries and four sixes as PBKS chased down the 200-run target. He was supported by Sharma (31 off 17) as the duo amassed 43 runs off just 22 balls.