GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their fourth match of the tournament on April 4. The match took place in GT’s home ground, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As Punjab had to chase 199, Shashank Singh emerged as the match-winner for Shikhar Dhawan’s team.

Shashank’s unbeaten 61 off 29 balls helped Punjab seal their second win of the IPL season so far. Fans do remember that Shashank was accidentally bought by Preity Zinta’s franchise during the IPL Mini Auction in December 2023. They mistook him for another player. As soon as they realised it, they wanted to reverse the decision but were not allowed to do so.

Now, Punjab fans can’t keep calm as they take to social media to shower praises on the young cricketer from Chhattisgarh.

“A new batting star is born named Shashank Singh. Fiery batting by the youngster to clinch the match for the chokers of IPL," wrote one user.

“Other franchises made fun of Punjab Kings for buying the wrong Shashank Singh. But he proved everyone wrong. He won one of the most impossible matches from Punjab. Punjab Kings is biggest prankster," wrote another.

“Punjab Kings didn't trust Shashank Singh and it's the worst feeling for any player when he comes to know he is accidentally bought. He keeps everything aside and deliver when their all top buy failed miserably. This is called the proper revenge," the user added.

“The depth in Indian cricket on view today for @PunjabKingsIPL with Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma," wrote cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle.

“I have led Chhattisgarh for two years, the boys there have hunger, skill and ambitions. Shashank Singh showed it today, Ajay Mandal of CSK could be next," wrote former cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

Punjab Kings react

“For all of you who said Shashank Singh was a mistake from Punjab Kings to buy him at the auction! This one is for you," came from Punjab Kings itself.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!