GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: ‘Accidental purchase’ Shashank Singh wins the game for Punjab Kings; see top Internet reactions
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab King's ‘accidental purchase’ Shashank Singh took PBKS home in the last over. Now, netizens have reacted with memes and comments on social media.
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their fourth match of the tournament on April 4. The match took place in GT’s home ground, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As Punjab had to chase 199, Shashank Singh emerged as the match-winner for Shikhar Dhawan’s team.