GT vs PBKS LIVE score, IPL 2026: Table-toppers Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in high-stakes Ahmedabad clash

GT vs PBKS LIVE score: Gujarat Titans are set to host in-form Punjab Kings in Match 46 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 3). With Punjab Kings sitting atop the points table and Gujarat Titans battling to secure a top-four spot, this night match promises a fascinating clash of styles. Shubman Gill’s Titans, playing on their home turf, will look to exploit a balanced black-soil pitch, while Shreyas Iyer’s table-topping Kings aim to maintain their unbeaten momentum and extend their lead at the summit.
Punjab Kings arrive as the league leaders with 13 points, boasting a formidable top order featuring Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Cooper Connolly. Their pace attack led by Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson, along with Yuzvendra Chahal’s guile, has been clinical, though they suffered their first defeat recently.
Gujarat Titans sit 5th with 10 points but have won their last two matches, including a strong home performance. Anchored by consistent openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and a potent bowling unit spearheaded by Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.
Full squads
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Shashank Singh
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
The GT vs PBKS match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Toss for the GT vs PBKS clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 clash.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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