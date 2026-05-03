GT vs PBKS LIVE score, IPL 2026: Table-toppers Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in high-stakes Ahmedabad clash

GT vs PBKS LIVE score: Gujarat Titans are set to host in-form Punjab Kings in Match 46 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 3). With Punjab Kings sitting atop the points table and Gujarat Titans battling to secure a top-four spot, this night match promises a fascinating clash of styles. Shubman Gill’s Titans, playing on their home turf, will look to exploit a balanced black-soil pitch, while Shreyas Iyer’s table-topping Kings aim to maintain their unbeaten momentum and extend their lead at the summit.

Punjab Kings arrive as the league leaders with 13 points, boasting a formidable top order featuring Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Cooper Connolly. Their pace attack led by Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson, along with Yuzvendra Chahal’s guile, has been clinical, though they suffered their first defeat recently.

Gujarat Titans sit 5th with 10 points but have won their last two matches, including a strong home performance. Anchored by consistent openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and a potent bowling unit spearheaded by Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.

Full squads

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Shashank Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore