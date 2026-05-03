Subscribe
Live Update

GT vs PBKS LIVE score, IPL 2026: Table-toppers Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in high-stakes Ahmedabad clash

GT vs PBKS LIVE score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League 2026. The action gets underway at 7:30 PM IST from the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated3 May 2026, 06:20:51 PM IST
GT vs PBKS LIVE score
GT vs PBKS LIVE score(HT_PRINT)

GT vs PBKS LIVE score: Gujarat Titans are set to host in-form Punjab Kings in Match 46 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 3). With Punjab Kings sitting atop the points table and Gujarat Titans battling to secure a top-four spot, this night match promises a fascinating clash of styles. Shubman Gill’s Titans, playing on their home turf, will look to exploit a balanced black-soil pitch, while Shreyas Iyer’s table-topping Kings aim to maintain their unbeaten momentum and extend their lead at the summit.

Punjab Kings arrive as the league leaders with 13 points, boasting a formidable top order featuring Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Cooper Connolly. Their pace attack led by Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson, along with Yuzvendra Chahal’s guile, has been clinical, though they suffered their first defeat recently.

Gujarat Titans sit 5th with 10 points but have won their last two matches, including a strong home performance. Anchored by consistent openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and a potent bowling unit spearheaded by Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.

Full squads

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Shashank Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
3 May 2026, 06:20:51 PM IST

GT vs PBKS LIVE score: Head-to-head details

Total matches – 7

Matches won by Gujarat Titans – 3

Matches won by Punjab Kings – 4

3 May 2026, 06:12:18 PM IST

GT vs PBKS LIVE score: Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings clash?

The GT vs PBKS match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.

3 May 2026, 06:05:39 PM IST

GT vs PBKS LIVE score: Toss and match timings

Toss for the GT vs PBKS clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

3 May 2026, 05:55:46 PM IST

GT vs PBKS LIVE score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 clash.

IplCricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsGT vs PBKS LIVE score, IPL 2026: Table-toppers Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in high-stakes Ahmedabad clash
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts