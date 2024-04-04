Facing Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the home ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill smashed the first half century in the ongoing Indian Premier League on 4 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gill achieved this feat in just 31 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 190.48.

In his innings, he scored an unbeaten 89 runs in 48 deliveries, with six boundaries and four sixes. In past 21 innings, Gill has scored 1054 runs. Gill was the highest runs scorer – 890 – in the IPL 2023 season, where his highest was 85 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the highest individual score by any batter in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Looking at the highest individual scores in IPL 2024, Gill leads the charts with an unbeaten 87 against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine against Delhi Capital at Vizag. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag scored an unbeaten 84 runs against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli who scored an unbeaten 83 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. RR's Sanju Samson stands at the fifth spot with an unbeaten 82 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this season on IPL, a total of 305 sixes have been smashed, while 466 boundaries have been hit until the report was filed.

GT vs PBKS: GT have scored 199 runs after losing 4 wickets in 20 overs. Punjab Kings now need 200 runs to win the match.

Earlier in the day, Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada picked up 2 wickets, while Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel cliched one wicket respectively.

Gujarat Titans stand at the fifth spot in the IPL points table, with two wins in three matches and a net run rate of -0.734. While Punjab Kings is in the seventh position with one win in 4 matches and a net run rate of -0.337.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!