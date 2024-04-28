GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Young batter Shahrukh Khan is playing an explosive knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as Gujarat Titans (GT) claw back from the poor start at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shahrukh Khan smashed his maiden IPL half-century in just 24 balls and supported Sai Sudharsan well to take his team's score towards a big total. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Titans lost their openers early as Swapnil Singh dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the first over, while spinner Glenn Maxwell took out GT skipper Shubman Gill after the first powerplay.

Sai Sudharsan was struggling for support from one end of the crease when Shahrukh Khan made his way to the pitch, and his intention seemed clear. In his 58-run inning, Shahrukh Khan slammed five sixes and three fours to put RCB bowlers under pressure and take some stress off Sai Sudharsan's shoulders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The internet praised Shahrukh Khan's fearless batting and even drew parallels with superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Here's what netizens said

GT vs RCB IPL 2024

GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan holding Gujarat's innings GT batter Sai Sudharsan continued his excellent run in IPL 2024 and slammed another 50 in the tournament. The batter played under pressure and smashed 2 sixes and 5 fours to complete his 2nd half-century in the current season of IPL. With today's incredible knock, Sai Sudharsan was promoted to the 3rd rank on the list of highest run scorers in IPL 2024 with 384 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB's Virat Kohli is dominating the top run scorer's list and is donning the prestigious Orange Cap with 430 runs.

Mohammed Siraj's brilliant yorker dismissed dangerous Shahrukh Khan and RCB made a comeback in this game as Sai Sudharsan and David Miller are struggling to build another partnership. Faf du Plessis's side is looking more energetic after their victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team is keeping their IPL 2024 playoffs hope alive.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!