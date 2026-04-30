GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl after Shubman Gill wins toss; both teams go unchanged

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL 2026 match on Thursday. Gujarat went with the same team from last match and RCB followed the suit. Gujarat Titans are placed fifth in the table while RCB are second.
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard
RCB enjoy a slender 4-3 head-to-head lead against Gujarat Titans in IPL. Interestingly, in the seven encounters between the two sides, the chasing team have won on all the occasions.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
GT's Shubman Gill and RCB's Rajat Patidar walk out for the all-important toss in Ahmedabad. To let everyone know, it is the same pitch that was used in last year's IPL final where RCB lifted the title. Gujarat Titans opt to bowl and both teams go unchanged.
For Gujarat Titans, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna are the two bowlers at the top with 13 and 12 wickets respectively. In batting, Shubman Gill leads the chart with 330 runs.
For RCB, Virat Kohli has been the top scorer in IPL 2026, with 351 runs. As far as their bowling is concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the top with 14 wickets. In fact, Kohli became the first batter in IPL to cross 9000 runs.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
vRoyal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, RM Patidar (C), Tim David, JM Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, KH Pandya, B Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam
RCB enjoy a slender 4-3 head-to-head lead against Gujarat Titans in IPL. Interestingly, in the seven encounters between the two sides, the chasing team have won on all the occasions.
Gujarat Titans are fifth in the points table with just four wins and four losses. The Shubman Gill-led side are coming into the side after a eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.
RCB are coming into this game after bundling Delhi Capitals for just 75 runs, with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stealing the limelight with three wickets each. RCB romped home in 6.3 overs. RCB are placed second in the points table with six wins in 8 matches.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs RCB clash in Ahmedabad.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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