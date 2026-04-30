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GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli falls to Kagiso Rabada's trap after smashing 4, 4, 4, 4, 4 in a single over

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: RCB will bat first after Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss in Ahmedabad. Both teams go unchanged.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Apr 2026, 07:54:46 PM IST
GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli plays a shot.
GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL 2026 match on Thursday. Gujarat went with the same team from last match and RCB followed the suit. Gujarat Titans are placed fifth in the table while RCB are second.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard

GT vs RCB head-to-head in IPL

RCB enjoy a slender 4-3 head-to-head lead against Gujarat Titans in IPL. Interestingly, in the seven encounters between the two sides, the chasing team have won on all the occasions.

GT vs RCB playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

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30 Apr 2026, 07:53:56 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli departs, Kagiso Rabada strikes

OUTTT!!! That's smart play from Kagiso Rabada. After being hit for five consecutive fours in the previous over by Virat Kohli, the South African plots the downfall of former RCB skipper with a perfect short ball. Kohli dances down the track for a pull shot, gets a top edge only for Rashid Khan to take a brilliant catch. Kohli goes back for 28. Rajat Patidar walks in. RCB 39-2 (4)

30 Apr 2026, 07:44:29 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: Mohammed Siraj draws first blood

OUTTTT!!!!! Mohammed Siraj strikes as Gujarat Titans take a breather. Jacob Bethell hits straight at the hands of Rashid Khan for just five runs. Devdutt Padikkal walks in. RCB 34-1 (2.4)

30 Apr 2026, 07:40:39 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: 4, 4, 4, 4, 4 - What a start by Virat Kohli

SUBLIMEE!!! What a start by Virat Kohli and RCB. After a quiet first over from Mohammed Siraj, Kohli goes into his business straightaway with five consecutive boundaries off Kagiso Rabada. Jacob Bethell, at the other end, has the best seat in the house.

RCB 27-0 (2.1)

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30 Apr 2026, 07:02:06 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

GT's Shubman Gill and RCB's Rajat Patidar walk out for the all-important toss in Ahmedabad. To let everyone know, it is the same pitch that was used in last year's IPL final where RCB lifted the title. Gujarat Titans opt to bowl and both teams go unchanged.

30 Apr 2026, 06:57:26 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: Who leads the way for Gujarat Titans?

For Gujarat Titans, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna are the two bowlers at the top with 13 and 12 wickets respectively. In batting, Shubman Gill leads the chart with 330 runs.

30 Apr 2026, 06:56:07 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar lead the charts

For RCB, Virat Kohli has been the top scorer in IPL 2026, with 351 runs. As far as their bowling is concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the top with 14 wickets. In fact, Kohli became the first batter in IPL to cross 9000 runs.

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30 Apr 2026, 06:48:39 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: Gujarat Titans predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

30 Apr 2026, 06:48:22 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: RCB predicted playing XIs

vRoyal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, RM Patidar (C), Tim David, JM Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, KH Pandya, B Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam

30 Apr 2026, 06:48:00 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: Head to head record in IPL

RCB enjoy a slender 4-3 head-to-head lead against Gujarat Titans in IPL. Interestingly, in the seven encounters between the two sides, the chasing team have won on all the occasions.

30 Apr 2026, 06:47:07 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: What happened to Gujarat Titans in their previous game?

Gujarat Titans are fifth in the points table with just four wins and four losses. The Shubman Gill-led side are coming into the side after a eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

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30 Apr 2026, 06:42:32 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: What happened to RCB in their previous game?

RCB are coming into this game after bundling Delhi Capitals for just 75 runs, with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stealing the limelight with three wickets each. RCB romped home in 6.3 overs. RCB are placed second in the points table with six wins in 8 matches.

30 Apr 2026, 06:26:49 PM IST

GT vs RCB Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs RCB clash in Ahmedabad.

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