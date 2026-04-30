GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli falls to Kagiso Rabada's trap after smashing 4, 4, 4, 4, 4 in a single over

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL 2026 match on Thursday. Gujarat went with the same team from last match and RCB followed the suit. Gujarat Titans are placed fifth in the table while RCB are second.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard

GT vs RCB head-to-head in IPL

RCB enjoy a slender 4-3 head-to-head lead against Gujarat Titans in IPL. Interestingly, in the seven encounters between the two sides, the chasing team have won on all the occasions.

GT vs RCB playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

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