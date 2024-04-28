GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli hits 4th half-century in IPL 2024 amid buzz about T20 World Cup squad selection
GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli displayed the capability of his strong focus on Sunday as he slammed his fourth half-century in IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans
GT vs RCB IPL 2024: The veteran players and the internet have some very critical opinions about India's star batter, Virat Kohli, and there is intense debate around his position in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, but the RCB opener seems steadfast with all the doubts raised about his capabilities. Virat Kohli displayed the power of his intense focus on Sunday as he slammed his fourth half-century in IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans.