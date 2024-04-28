GT vs RCB IPL 2024: The veteran players and the internet have some very critical opinions about India's star batter, Virat Kohli, and there is intense debate around his position in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, but the RCB opener seems steadfast with all the doubts raised about his capabilities. Virat Kohli displayed the power of his intense focus on Sunday as he slammed his fourth half-century in IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans.

The script looks similar in every match now as Virat Kohli's opening partner and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis loses his wicket early, and the burden to steer the team's innings falls on the 'King.' While the critics raise questions about his average strike rate in IPL 2024, Virat Kohli understands the value of his wickets and focuses on weaving partnerships to take the game forward.

Virat Kohli, already donning the prestigious Orange Cap for scoring the highest runs in IPL 2024, now has four fifties in the current season.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli's brilliant run in IPL 2024 is not stopping the trolls from questioning his chances in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. In the T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2023, and ODI World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli has displayed nothing but class. According to sources, the Ajit Agarkar-led panel has already finalised Virat Kohli's name in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

GT vs RCB IPL 2024

Sai Sudharsan's explosive 84-run knock and Shahrukh Khan's maiden IPL half-century boosted Gujarat Titans' score to 200/3 after 20 overs. The home team steered out of the tough waters after losing their openers early in the game, and RCB bowlers became dangerous with time.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli began the 201-run chase for RCB, but the duo wanted to end this early. RCB captain Faf du Plessis slammed some big shots to put GT bowlers under pressure, but Sai Kishore delivered again for GT as he dismissed the dangerous captain.

Virat Kohli and Will Jacks are holding the innings now, and both batters look extremely dangerous as the audience gets too many opportunities to grab the ball.

