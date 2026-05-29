GT vs RR Chandigarh weather today: Who will advance to final if IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 washes out due to rain? Explained

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has come at its business end with Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, both eyeing a final spot when they take on the penultimate game of the season in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are already into the final, courtesy their Qualifier 1 victory, the winner between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take the second spot in the summit clash.

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Besides RCB, Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent side in the group stages, finishing second in the table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were the last entrants in the playoffs. While Gujarat Titans lost to RCB in Qualifier 1, Rajasthan Royals rode on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brilliance to overpower Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

However, there is a strong possibility that the GT vs RR clash might get affected by rain in Chandigarh. Although the afternoons are bright and sunny, light showers are predicted throughout the evening in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh weather forecast for today Based on a BBC weather forecast, there are 26% chances of rain at the start of the game at 7:30 PM IST. It shoots up to 40% in the next one hour with possibilities of thunderstorms and stays the same till 11:30 PM IST.

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Chandigarh weather forecast.

Are there Reserve Days in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2? Unfortunately, the Reserve Days in IPL are only reserved for the final. According to the IPL 2026 rulebook, there is no mention of reverse days in playoffs. Instead, there is a mention of 120 minutes extra in case of the start of the match is delayed or interrupted.

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The article 13.7.3 states, “Where the start of play is delayed or play is suspended for any reason then extra time of (i) up to sixty minutes shall be available for each IPL regular season match; and (ii) up to one hundred and twenty minutes for any of the play-off matches.”

Also Read | Hardik Pandya set to lose Mumbai Indians captaincy after poor IPL season: Report

Who will qualify for final if GT vs RR is washed out? In case the match could not be completed or is completely washed out without a ball being bowled, Gujarat Titans will ease into the final because of the higher finish in the group stage. While Gujarat Titans finished second with 18 points, Rajasthan Royals took the fourth spot with 16 points.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in