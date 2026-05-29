GT vs RR Chandigarh weather today: Who will advance to final if IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 washes out due to rain? Explained

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has come at its business end with Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, both eyeing a final spot when they take on the penultimate game of the season in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are already into the final, courtesy their Qualifier 1 victory, the winner between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take the second spot in the summit clash.
Besides RCB, Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent side in the group stages, finishing second in the table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were the last entrants in the playoffs. While Gujarat Titans lost to RCB in Qualifier 1, Rajasthan Royals rode on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brilliance to overpower Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.
However, there is a strong possibility that the GT vs RR clash might get affected by rain in Chandigarh. Although the afternoons are bright and sunny, light showers are predicted throughout the evening in Chandigarh.
Based on a BBC weather forecast, there are 26% chances of rain at the start of the game at 7:30 PM IST. It shoots up to 40% in the next one hour with possibilities of thunderstorms and stays the same till 11:30 PM IST.
Unfortunately, the Reserve Days in IPL are only reserved for the final. According to the IPL 2026 rulebook, there is no mention of reverse days in playoffs. Instead, there is a mention of 120 minutes extra in case of the start of the match is delayed or interrupted.
The article 13.7.3 states, “Where the start of play is delayed or play is suspended for any reason then extra time of (i) up to sixty minutes shall be available for each IPL regular season match; and (ii) up to one hundred and twenty minutes for any of the play-off matches.”
In case the match could not be completed or is completely washed out without a ball being bowled, Gujarat Titans will ease into the final because of the higher finish in the group stage. While Gujarat Titans finished second with 18 points, Rajasthan Royals took the fourth spot with 16 points.