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GT vs RR Chandigarh weather today: Who will advance to final if IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 washes out due to rain? Explained

The IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is expected to be impacted by rain in Chandigarh. It must be noted that no Reserve Days are in place in IPL except the final.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 May 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Gujarat Titans's captain Shubman Gill during a practice session.
Gujarat Titans's captain Shubman Gill during a practice session.(PTI)
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) has come at its business end with Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, both eyeing a final spot when they take on the penultimate game of the season in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are already into the final, courtesy their Qualifier 1 victory, the winner between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take the second spot in the summit clash.

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Besides RCB, Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent side in the group stages, finishing second in the table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were the last entrants in the playoffs. While Gujarat Titans lost to RCB in Qualifier 1, Rajasthan Royals rode on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brilliance to overpower Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 prediction: Who’ll win, Gujarat or Rajasthan? ChatGPT says…

However, there is a strong possibility that the GT vs RR clash might get affected by rain in Chandigarh. Although the afternoons are bright and sunny, light showers are predicted throughout the evening in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh weather forecast for today

Based on a BBC weather forecast, there are 26% chances of rain at the start of the game at 7:30 PM IST. It shoots up to 40% in the next one hour with possibilities of thunderstorms and stays the same till 11:30 PM IST.

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Chandigarh weather forecast.

Are there Reserve Days in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2?

Unfortunately, the Reserve Days in IPL are only reserved for the final. According to the IPL 2026 rulebook, there is no mention of reverse days in playoffs. Instead, there is a mention of 120 minutes extra in case of the start of the match is delayed or interrupted.

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The article 13.7.3 states, “Where the start of play is delayed or play is suspended for any reason then extra time of (i) up to sixty minutes shall be available for each IPL regular season match; and (ii) up to one hundred and twenty minutes for any of the play-off matches.”

Also Read | Hardik Pandya set to lose Mumbai Indians captaincy after poor IPL season: Report

Who will qualify for final if GT vs RR is washed out?

In case the match could not be completed or is completely washed out without a ball being bowled, Gujarat Titans will ease into the final because of the higher finish in the group stage. While Gujarat Titans finished second with 18 points, Rajasthan Royals took the fourth spot with 16 points.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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