GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Can Gujarat Titans stop six-hitting machine Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

RR VS GT Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to the final two games as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in the penultimate match of the tournament in New Chandigarh on Friday. The winner will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Sunday. Gujarat Titans are coming after a defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals rode on a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi classic to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.
Gujarat Titans enjoy a 7-3 lead over Rajasthan Royals in head-to-head in IPL, including victories. In fact in the IPL playoffs, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in both IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 and final. The two sides registered one win each against the other during the league stage in 2026.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma,
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Gujarat Titans will advance into the final of IPL 2026 in case the Qualifier 2is washed out. This is because of Gujarat Titans' higher finish in the points table after the group stage. READ the detailed version here.
Not to forget, there are predictions of rain in Chandigarh. While the sun is coming out in full flow in the afternoon, the chances of precipitation are there through the length of the game. In fact, in nearby Delhi, there are reports of thunderstorms and an orange alert has also been issued.
Besides Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, there will also focus on Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Both Parag and Jadeja played in the Eliminator despite being under injury cloud. In fact, Parag could only jog when he was batting. Rajasthan Royals also haven't gone through their optional net session on the eve of the game.
Gujarat Titans enjoy a 7-3 lead over Rajasthan Royals in head-to-head in IPL, including victories. In fact in the IPL playoffs, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in both IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 and final. The two sides registered one win each against the other during the league stage in 2026.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma,
Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi today. The 15-year-old, already on 680 runs in the league, left everyone stunned with his 29-ball 97 and will be target of all bowlers in Gujarat Titans camp tonight. Sooryavanshi's wicket early will help Gujarat Titans a lot in the game.
We are at the business end of the IPL with only two matches and three teams left. While RCB have already placed themselves in the final, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will fight out for the second team in the summit clash. Gujarat Titans have lost to RCB in Qualifier 1 while Rajasthan Royals rode on a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi classic to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.
Hello and welcome to the penultimate match of IPL between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.
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