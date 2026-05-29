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GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Can Gujarat Titans stop six-hitting machine Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

RR VS GT Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals seek final spot as they take on IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 in New Chandigarh. The GT vs RR match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 May 2026, 04:50:57 PM IST
GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Gujarat Titans's coach Ashish Nehra (2nd from R) and players in Mullanpur.
GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Gujarat Titans's coach Ashish Nehra (2nd from R) and players in Mullanpur.(PTI)

RR VS GT Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to the final two games as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in the penultimate match of the tournament in New Chandigarh on Friday. The winner will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Sunday. Gujarat Titans are coming after a defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals rode on a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi classic to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head

Gujarat Titans enjoy a 7-3 lead over Rajasthan Royals in head-to-head in IPL, including victories. In fact in the IPL playoffs, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in both IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 and final. The two sides registered one win each against the other during the league stage in 2026.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma,

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

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29 May 2026, 04:49:58 PM IST

GT VS RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE: What happens if rain comes down?

Gujarat Titans will advance into the final of IPL 2026 in case the Qualifier 2is washed out. This is because of Gujarat Titans' higher finish in the points table after the group stage. READ the detailed version here.

29 May 2026, 03:53:27 PM IST

GT VS RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport in Chandigarh?

Not to forget, there are predictions of rain in Chandigarh. While the sun is coming out in full flow in the afternoon, the chances of precipitation are there through the length of the game. In fact, in nearby Delhi, there are reports of thunderstorms and an orange alert has also been issued.

29 May 2026, 03:50:16 PM IST

GT VS RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE: Will Riyan Parag & Ravindra Jadeja play?

Besides Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, there will also focus on Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Both Parag and Jadeja played in the Eliminator despite being under injury cloud. In fact, Parag could only jog when he was batting. Rajasthan Royals also haven't gone through their optional net session on the eve of the game.

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29 May 2026, 03:47:51 PM IST

GT VS RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE: Head-to-head

Gujarat Titans enjoy a 7-3 lead over Rajasthan Royals in head-to-head in IPL, including victories. In fact in the IPL playoffs, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in both IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 and final. The two sides registered one win each against the other during the league stage in 2026.

29 May 2026, 03:47:34 PM IST

GT VS RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Titans probable XI

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

29 May 2026, 03:47:20 PM IST

GT VS RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma,

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29 May 2026, 03:46:54 PM IST

RR VS GT Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE: All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi today. The 15-year-old, already on 680 runs in the league, left everyone stunned with his 29-ball 97 and will be target of all bowlers in Gujarat Titans camp tonight. Sooryavanshi's wicket early will help Gujarat Titans a lot in the game.

29 May 2026, 03:45:11 PM IST

RR VS GT Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE: It comes down to 3 teams from 10

We are at the business end of the IPL with only two matches and three teams left. While RCB have already placed themselves in the final, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will fight out for the second team in the summit clash. Gujarat Titans have lost to RCB in Qualifier 1 while Rajasthan Royals rode on a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi classic to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

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29 May 2026, 03:42:27 PM IST

RR VS GT Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the penultimate match of IPL between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

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