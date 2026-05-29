GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Can Gujarat Titans stop six-hitting machine Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

RR VS GT Qualifier 2, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to the final two games as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in the penultimate match of the tournament in New Chandigarh on Friday. The winner will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Sunday. Gujarat Titans are coming after a defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals rode on a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi classic to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head

Gujarat Titans enjoy a 7-3 lead over Rajasthan Royals in head-to-head in IPL, including victories. In fact in the IPL playoffs, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in both IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 and final. The two sides registered one win each against the other during the league stage in 2026.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma,

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

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