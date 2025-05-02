GT vs RR; Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill break multiple records in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans lost to Rajasthan Royals despite scoring 209/4 in 20 overs. GT's relatively slow start in the powerplay (53/0) was attributed as one of the reasons. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan left no stone unturned against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The duo registered the best powerplay score in Gujarat Titans' history by smashing 82 runs the opening six overs.

Best powerplay scores for Gujarat Titans 82/0 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (2 May 2025)

78/0 vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (7 May 2023)

67/1 vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi (24 Apr 2024)

67/1 vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (19 Apr 2025)

Sai Sudharsan, fastest to 2000 runs in T20s Sai Sudharsan became the fastest Indian to 2000 runs in T20s. He became the 2nd fastest overall after Australia's Shaun Marsh.

Fastest to 2000 runs in T20s: Shaun Marsh: 53 Innings

Sai Sudharsan: 54 Innings

Marcus Trescothick: 58 Innings

Muhammad Waseem: 58 Innings

Sachin Tendulkar: 59 Innings

Brad Hodge: 59 Innings

Jos Buttler, 5th overseas player to 4000 IPL runs English batter Jos Buttler became the 18th batter to score 4000 runs in Indian Premier League.

Most runs by overseas players in IPL David Warner: 6565 runs

AB de Villiers: 5162 runs

Chris Gayle: 4965 runs

Faf du Plessis: 4736 runs

Jos Buttler: 4052 runs

Gujarat Titans batters rule orange cap race Gujarat Titans batters occupy three of the top four spots in the orange cap race.

Most runs, IPL 2025 Sai Sudharsan (GT): 504 runs in 10 innings

Suryakumar Yadav (MI): 475 runs in 11 innings

Jos Buttler (GT): 470 runs in 10 innings

Shubman Gill (GT): 465 runs in 10 innings

Virat Kohli (RCB): 443 runs in 10 innings

Gujarat Titans - 224/6 (20) Gujarat Titans posted their best score against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. With this innings, GT have a 200+ total against every opponent at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Highest scores for GT in IPL 233/3 vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (2023)

232/5 vs Punjab Kings, Ahmedabad (2025)

231/3 vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (2024)

227/2 vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (2023)