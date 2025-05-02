GT vs RR; Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill break multiple records in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans lost to Rajasthan Royals despite scoring 209/4 in 20 overs. GT's relatively slow start in the powerplay (53/0) was attributed as one of the reasons. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan left no stone unturned against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The duo registered the best powerplay score in Gujarat Titans' history by smashing 82 runs the opening six overs.
82/0 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (2 May 2025)
78/0 vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (7 May 2023)
67/1 vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi (24 Apr 2024)
67/1 vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (19 Apr 2025)
Sai Sudharsan became the fastest Indian to 2000 runs in T20s. He became the 2nd fastest overall after Australia's Shaun Marsh.
Shaun Marsh: 53 Innings
Sai Sudharsan: 54 Innings
Marcus Trescothick: 58 Innings
Muhammad Waseem: 58 Innings
Sachin Tendulkar: 59 Innings
Brad Hodge: 59 Innings
English batter Jos Buttler became the 18th batter to score 4000 runs in Indian Premier League.
David Warner: 6565 runs
AB de Villiers: 5162 runs
Chris Gayle: 4965 runs
Faf du Plessis: 4736 runs
Jos Buttler: 4052 runs
Gujarat Titans batters occupy three of the top four spots in the orange cap race.
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 504 runs in 10 innings
Suryakumar Yadav (MI): 475 runs in 11 innings
Jos Buttler (GT): 470 runs in 10 innings
Shubman Gill (GT): 465 runs in 10 innings
Virat Kohli (RCB): 443 runs in 10 innings
Gujarat Titans posted their best score against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. With this innings, GT have a 200+ total against every opponent at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
233/3 vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (2023)
232/5 vs Punjab Kings, Ahmedabad (2025)
231/3 vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (2024)
227/2 vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (2023)
224/6 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (2025)
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.