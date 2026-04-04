GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights, IPL 2026: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad came as Gujarat Titans hosted Rajasthan Royals in Match 9 of IPL 2026. Fresh off an opening loss GT will looked to leverage home advantage, while a confident RR, riding high on a dominant win, brought explosive firepower including young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. A high-scoring thriller on a batting-friendly pitch ended with a nail-biting finish.

Rajasthan Royals put up a strong total of 210/6 after opting to bat first. The innings was built on a solid opening stand, with Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge with a fluent half-century, setting the tone early. After the first wicket, Dhruv Jurel anchored the middle overs brilliantly, scoring a crucial 75 and ensuring the momentum never dipped. Contributions from the middle order, including quick cameos from Hetmyer, pushed the scoring rate in the death overs. Despite a few wickets falling in the middle phase, RR kept attacking consistently and crossed the 200 mark, finishing with a commanding total that put pressure on Gujarat Titans.

Chasing 211, Gujarat Titans got off to a flying start with Sai Sudharsan playing a standout knock of 73, dominating the powerplay and building a strong opening partnership with Kumar Kushagra. However, the game turned dramatically in the middle overs as Ravi Bishnoi’s four-wicket haul triggered a collapse, removing key batters including Sai and Phillips. Despite that, Jos Buttler and later Rabada and Rashid Khan kept the chase alive with aggressive hitting. The match went down to the final over, but Tushar Deshpande held his nerve at the death, while Archer supported with a crucial penultimate over, as Rajasthan Royals sealed a thrilling 6-run win.

Toss update

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

GT Playing XI: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Updated points table

RR vs GT Head to head details

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head 6-2 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL history. Even on home soil at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT maintain a 2-1 record in their favour.

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RR vs GT: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Match scorecard

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala