GT vs RR, Match 8 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Match 9 of IPL 2026 brings the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals face-to-face in a high-stakes evening clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, 4 April, at 7:30 PM IST. This is the second game of the doubleheader and adds intrigue, with both teams looking to establish early momentum in the tournament.

GT entered this contest after a narrow defeat to the Punjab Kings, falling just short in a high-scoring chase. RR, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after a commanding win over Chennai Super Kings. Two sides with explosive batting units and contrasting bowling strengths meet in one of the biggest matches in the league.

Match Logistics The match is at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Saturday, 4 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar (subscription required). Tickets are available via BookMyShow. As an evening fixture, dew is expected to play a significant role in the second innings.

Head-to-Head Record Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have built a one-sided rivalry despite their short history. The two teams have met 8 times in the IPL, with the Gujarat Titans winning 6 matches and the Rajasthan Royals managing just 2.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the contest has been more competitive but still slightly tilted. GT lead 2-1 at this venue. Their wins include the 2022 IPL final, where they beat RR by 7 wickets.

View full Image View full Image GT vs RR Head-to-Head Record

They also secured a dominant 58-run victory in 2025. RR’s only win here came in 2023, chasing 179 in a tight finish.

The venue data adds another layer. GT hold the highest total in Ahmedabad in this fixture, 217/6 in 2025, while RR recorded the lowest total, 130/9 in 2022.

Team News & Predicted XI The Titans are expected to field a settled lineup led by Shubman Gill. Jos Buttler partners with him at the top, with Sai Sudharsan at No. 3. Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan and Washington Sundar form the middle order.

GT’s biggest strength remains its bowling unit. Rashid Khan leads the spin attack, with Sai Kishore supporting. The pace department features Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada.

Rajasthan, led by Riyan Parag, will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Donovan Ferreira provide middle-order depth.

Ravindra Jadeja adds all-round balance. Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger spearhead the pace attack, with Ravi Bishnoi as the primary spin option.

Key Players to Watch Shubman Gill is central to GT’s batting structure. His ability to anchor and accelerate makes him critical on a large ground like Ahmedabad. Jos Buttler’s powerplay impact could set the tone early.

Rashid Khan remains the most decisive bowler in the contest. His control in the middle overs can disrupt even the strongest batting lineups.

With RR’s left-hander-heavy top-order (Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi), expect GT to use Sundar in the powerplay more aggressively than usual.

For RR, all eyes will be on Vaibhav, the key aggressor at the top. Yashasvi Jaiswal will also be critical for the Royals’ emphatic start.

Jofra Archer’s role in the powerplay will be crucial against GT’s strong top order. Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round contribution adds balance, especially on surfaces that offer grip.

Pitch Report Surface + grass: The Narendra Modi Stadium surface is typically flat with even bounce. The large square boundaries bring balance between bat and ball, but the pitch remains largely batting-friendly.

New ball (3-4 overs): Pacers can extract some movement early under lights. Hard lengths and seam movement are effective before the pitch settles.

Middle overs: The pitch flattens, allowing batters to play freely. Spinners rely more on variation than turn though quality operators like Rashid can still control the phase.

Dew + toss call: Dew is a major factor in evening games here. It reduces grip and makes defending totals difficult. Teams are likely to bowl first if they win the toss.

Par score range: Across 44 matches, results are evenly split: 22 wins each for teams batting first and second. The average first-innings score stands at 177.24, with a run rate of 8.97 per over. Totals around 180 are competitive because of the large boundaries.

The highest team total is 243/5 while the lowest is just 89. The highest successful chase recorded here is 204/3. While there is no structural bias towards either innings, teams winning the toss may opt to bat first. Runs on the board is always a good idea.

Match Prediction Google Gemini predicts the Gujarat Titans will win. The top decisive factors include Gujarat’s historical H2H dominance and the off-spin vs left-handed aggression.

“RR’s top order is heavily dependent on left-handed synergy with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Tactical modelling dictates the aggressive use of Washington Sundar in the power play. Sundar’s off-spin trajectory away from the left-hander is a high-probability restrictive tool that can negate RR’s powerplay momentum before the field spreads,” it predicted.

Grok, too, predicts Gujarat to win this encounter. GT’s strong historical dominance over RR, including at this venue, is one factor. It also praises GT’s superior bowling attack, particularly Rashid Khan, on a large-boundary ground.

“The Narendra Modi Stadium is batting-friendly with large square boundaries and an average first-innings score of 177.24. While dew will assist the second innings, the even split in results (22-22) and emphasis on “large boundaries” making 180 competitive favour the better-balanced bowling side,” according to Grok.

ChatGPT also prefers the Gujarat Titans. Its strong head-to-head record and control of the venue give it the advantage. They have also won high-pressure games, including the 2022 final, according to ChatGPT.

GT possess Rabada and Siraj for the new ball and Rashid plus Sai Kishore for the middle overs. This gives them control in both early and middle phases,” ChatGPT says.

Where to Watch The match is live on Star Sports from 7:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports Cricket. Australian viewers can tune in via Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada audiences can watch on Willow TV.