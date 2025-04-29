GT vs RR: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s father beams with pride after historic score, ‘Poora Bihar aur desh…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history on April 28 by smashing a 35-ball century in the IPL 2025 GT vs RR match. The teenager, whom Rajasthan Royals bought for ₹1.10 crore, is just 14. The young prodigy has gained widespread attention all over the globe for his lethal batting.

Advertisement

His father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, was beaming with pride as he delivaered a statement for his son’s achievements. Vaibhav’s mother was standing beside him, silently, with eyes filled with gratification.

“Today, in IPL, Vaibhav has scored 100 off just 25 balls for Rajasthan Royals to win. And, we’re extremely happy about his success. Along with us, the locality, district and the state are happy,” the proud father said.

“Poora Bihar aur desh uski shaandar batting ke liye khushiya mana raha hai. (The entire Bihar and the nation are celebrating his exceptional batting). We want to thank the management and the team of Rajasthan Royals from the bottom of our hearts,” he added.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets golden advice from Anand Mahindra after record-breaking

“For the last 3-4 months, RR were preparing Vaibhav quite well. We thank Head Coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathoure. We also thank Zubin Bharucha, Sairaj Bahutule and Romi Bhinder. Everyone guided my son and made his batting even better,” the father said.

Advertisement

“Vaibhav was also working really hard. His performance is a result of that hard work. We also want to earnestly thank Rakesh Kumar Tiwari of BCA (Bihar Cricket Association) for allowing Vaibhav to represent the state at such an early age. Vaibhav justified it with a performance like this,” he concluded.