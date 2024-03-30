GT vs SRH IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more

After registering a massive win over Mumbai Indians in the previous match, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 at Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 31 March at 3.30 pm.

In the previous encounter, Sunrisers scored a whopping target of 177 runs, highest in IPL tournament history by any team. Chasing 278, Mumbai Indians fought hard and scored 245 runs, their best in IPL tournament, but lost by 31 runs.

On the other side, Gujarat Titans lost their match to Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024: Head to Head Both the teams have faced each other three times, where GT won twice and SRH were unbeaten once.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024: Pitch Report The Narendra Modi Stadium is most likely to favour batters and there would be hardly any help for bowlers.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024: Weather Report The temperature will be around 35 degrees in Ahmedabad when the match starts. It will slightly cool down to 24 degrees later during the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity won't go beyond 27%.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024: Broadcast Details The GT vs SRH IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details The GT vs SRH IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024: Batter to Watch Out For Shubman Gill (GT)

Sai Sudarshan (GT)

Heinrich Klassen (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

GT vs SRH IPL 2024: Bowlers to Watch Out For Mohit Sharma (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

T Natarajan (SRH)

GT vs SRH IPL 2024: Squads GT: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

SRH: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan

