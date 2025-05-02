GT vs SRH IPL 2025 head to head: How many wins do Sunrisers Hyderabad have at the Narendra Modi stadium? Full stats

The Gujarat Titans will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Shubman Gill's GT side are pretty comfortable in the IPL 2025 standings, as the hosts are fourth in the table with 12 points from 9 matches.

Meanwhile, the travelling SRH side are languishing in ninth in the table, with 6 points from 9 matches, and have one foot out the door in the race for the playoffs.

The two sides have played each other only five times in IPL since GT's inception in the tournament, in 2022, and the home side have a significant upper hand in the rivalry.

In fact, the last the two teams met, earlier this year in IPL 2025, GT ran out 7-wicket winners in Hyderabad.

Ahead of today's exciting game in the IPL 2025, let us take a look at some key numbers:

GT vs SRH: Head-to-head record in IPL Total matches played: 5

GT won: 4

SRH won: 1

Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 7 Wickets (April 6, 2025)

GT vs SRH: Head-to-head record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL Matches played: 2

GT won: 2

SRH won: 0

Last result: GT won by 7 wickets (March,2024)

GT record at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL Matches played: 20

Won: 12

Lost: 8

Highest Score: 233/3 vs Mumbai Indians (May 26, 2023) - GT won by 62 runs

Lowest Score: 89/10 vs Delhi Capitals (April 17, 2024) - DC won by 6 wickets

GT vs SRH: Most Runs Shubhman Gill (GT) - Matches: 5, Runs: 227, Average: 56.75, Strike Rate: 140.12, Highest Score: 101

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - Matches: 5, Runs: 159, Average: 31.80, Strike Rate: 138.26, Highest Score: 65

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - Matches: 3, Runs: 115, Average: 38.33, Strike Rate: 151.31, Highest Score: 64

GT vs SRH: Most Wickets Mohammed Shami (GT/SRH) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 9, Economy Rate: 7.50, Average: 13.33, Best Figures: 4/21

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 7, Economy Rate: 7.93, Average: 18.14, Best Figures: 5/30