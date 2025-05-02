GT vs SRH IPL 2025 head to head: How many wins do Sunrisers Hyderabad have at the Narendra Modi stadium? Full stats

The Gujarat Titans will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League on Friday.
Shubman Gill's GT side are pretty comfortable in the IPL 2025 standings, as the hosts are fourth in the table with 12 points from 9 matches.
Meanwhile, the travelling SRH side are languishing in ninth in the table, with 6 points from 9 matches, and have one foot out the door in the race for the playoffs.
The two sides have played each other only five times in IPL since GT's inception in the tournament, in 2022, and the home side have a significant upper hand in the rivalry.
In fact, the last the two teams met, earlier this year in IPL 2025, GT ran out 7-wicket winners in Hyderabad.
Ahead of today's exciting game in the IPL 2025, let us take a look at some key numbers:
Total matches played: 5
GT won: 4
SRH won: 1
Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 7 Wickets (April 6, 2025)
Matches played: 2
GT won: 2
SRH won: 0
Last result: GT won by 7 wickets (March,2024)
Matches played: 20
Won: 12
Lost: 8
Highest Score: 233/3 vs Mumbai Indians (May 26, 2023) - GT won by 62 runs
Lowest Score: 89/10 vs Delhi Capitals (April 17, 2024) - DC won by 6 wickets
Shubhman Gill (GT) - Matches: 5, Runs: 227, Average: 56.75, Strike Rate: 140.12, Highest Score: 101
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - Matches: 5, Runs: 159, Average: 31.80, Strike Rate: 138.26, Highest Score: 65
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - Matches: 3, Runs: 115, Average: 38.33, Strike Rate: 151.31, Highest Score: 64
Mohammed Shami (GT/SRH) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 9, Economy Rate: 7.50, Average: 13.33, Best Figures: 4/21
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 7, Economy Rate: 7.93, Average: 18.14, Best Figures: 5/30
Mohit Sharma (GT) - Innings: 2, Wickets: 7, Economy Rate: 6.62, Average: 7.57, Best Figures: 4/28
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.