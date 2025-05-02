GT vs SRH IPL match today: Narendra Modi stadium pitch report,Ahmedabad weather report and more

Pat Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to stay alive in the tournament as they take on the might of Gujarat Titans at their home ground in Ahmedabad today. The Pat Cummins led franchise have failed get going this IPL season having lost 6 out of their 9 matches so far and barely keeping their qualification hopes alive.

In stark contrast, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans have hardly put a foot wrong this season as they won 6 out their 9 matches and and are 4th on the IPL Points Table. A win on Friday could help GT jump back in either of the top two spots depending on their margin of victory.

Narendra Modi stadium pitch report: Narendra Modi stadium has been known to be a good batting wicket with a bit of help for the bowlers at the start of the innings. However, there are a variety of pitches available to be used at Ahmedabad, ranging from black soil, red soil and a mixture of both, which could eventually determine how the surface plays.

A score around 180-190 can be a good total on a black soil pitch. And a score around 210-220 will be considered a winning total on a red soil wicket.

Ahmedabad weather report: As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is expected to be a clear sky in Ahmedabad today with the minimum temperature touching 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature going up to 42 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Accuweather predicts that there is a 0 percent chance of rain and 2% chance of cloud cover during the night. This suggests that fans can be relatively relaxed that their match will not be halted due to rain.