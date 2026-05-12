GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, toss & team updates soon

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: On the back of four wins on the trot, Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad, seeking fifth win in-a-row in IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. With both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad sitting third and second respectively in the points table with 14 identical points, a win for either team will send them to the top of the standings.

GT vs SRH head-to-head in IPL

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Gujarat Titans enjoy a healthy 5-1 win-loss record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Only one game ended in no result.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad likely XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

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