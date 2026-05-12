GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, toss & team updates soon

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: On the back of four wins on the trot, Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad, seeking fifth win in-a-row in IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. With both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad sitting third and second respectively in the points table with 14 identical points, a win for either team will send them to the top of the standings.
As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Gujarat Titans enjoy a healthy 5-1 win-loss record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Only one game ended in no result.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Fans can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on the Star Sports Network as far as the TV channels are concerned. Live streaming of the match will also be available on JioHotstar app and website.
-Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs
-Beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets
-Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets
-Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets
-Beat Punjab Kings by 33 runs
-Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets
-Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets
-Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets
-Beat Punjab Kings by four wickets
-Beat Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs
This is where the fatigue starts to set in, the mental fatigue too. So it's just about trying to stay on top of that, make sure that you're as fresh as possible. So that's where the professional side of the game is needed a lot more, especially in the back end," said Kagiso Rabada.
"The main thing that Pat [Cummins] brings is obviously the knowledge of the game, but also a calmness and all the guys feed off it. And when you're defending these big totals, there's a lot going on. So to have that cool head really helps the team," said Daniel Vettori.
For SRH, Ishan Kishan has been the second-highest scorer among all non-openers in IPL 2026. Having said that, the wicketkeeper-batter has struggled against the likes of Jason Holder, Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar, which Gujarat Titans would like to explore.
Another match-up will be between IPL 2026 Orange Cap holder Heinrich Klaasen vs Kagiso Rabada. The Gujarat Titans pacer had the best of Klaasen three time in 30 balls.
As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Gujarat Titans enjoy a healthy 5-1 win-loss record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Only one game ended in no result.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Gujarat Titans have the momentum with four back-to-back wins on the trot. On the other hand, the onlu blip in SRH's recent winning run was the loss to KKR. With both teams sitting on 14 points, both teams would want to grab the top two spot. A win will take either of the teams to 16 points and to the top of the table.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL 2026.