GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Highlights: Sai Sudharsan, David Miller lead Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2024, 07:11 PM IST

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Highlights: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller and Shubman Gill lead Gujarat Titans beat the guests by 7 wickets, with 5 balls remaining.