GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Highlights: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller and Shubman Gill lead Gujarat Titans beat the guests by 7 wickets, with 5 balls remaining.
Earlier, GT skipper Shubman Gill (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (25) gave a powerful start as openers, followed by Sai Sudharsan (45) and David Miller's unbeaten 44.
For Sunrisers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Markande and skipper Pat Cummins took one wickets each.
With this win, GT reached at the 4th position in the IPL 2024 points tally, scoring 4 points and net run rate of -0.738. They are behind Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
GT has played three matches, out of which won 2 and lost one in the ongoing tournament. While Sunrisers are at the 5th position, as they won only one match out of three played.
After SRH's Pat Cummins won the toss, Sunrisers scored 162 runs against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 31 March. Titans need 163 runs to win.
Known for explosive batting, Sunrisers suns could not shine today and not a single batter could exceed the 30-runs mark. SRH managed to score 162/7 in 20 overs.
For GT, Mohit Sharma took 3 wickets, while Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav and Azmatullah Omarzai picked one wicket each.
A struggling Gujarat Titans take on a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad on their home turf at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have had similar starts to the IPL season, losing 1 and winning 1 game each, and will meet for the third time today.
Gujarat Titans started the IPL 2024 season with a bang, defeating their nemesis Mumbai Indians by 6 runs. However, in the very next encounter they were handed a convincing 63 run defeat by the Chennai Super Kings. However, GT would be aiming to come back from the defeat in the last encounter and get back to winning ways against SRH.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 dream11 prediction
Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK & VC), Sai Kishore, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Impact substitutes
Gujarat Titans Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 pitch report
The largest cricket stadium in the world offers both red-soil and black-soil pitches. The black ones offer more assistance to pacers as they provide bounce. The red ones, on the other hand, tend to get drier soon and help spinners more. At the same time, it typically provides a lot of favour to batters.
Catch GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live updates here
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller and Shubman Gill lead Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. GT scored 168 runs, as Miller finishes off the innings with a WHOPPING SIX on the first delivery of last over.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan 45
David Miller* 44
Vijay Shankar* 14
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(4)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/33(3.1)
Washington Sundar 0/27(3)
Mayank Markande 1/33(3)
Pat Cummins 1/28(4)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, David Miller and Vijay Shankar are on crease for GT. While, Pat Cummins continues the bowling attack for SRH. GT at 162/3 in 19 overs. Titans need 1 run in 6 balls
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan 45
David Miller* 38
Vijay Shankar* 14
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(4)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/27(3)
Washington Sundar 0/27(3)
Mayank Markande 1/33(3)
Pat Cummins 1/28(4)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, David Miller and Vijay Shankar are on crease for GT. While, Jaydev Unadkat continues the bowling attack for SRH. Vijay Shankar drives the 1st and 2nd deliveries for boundaries. Titans need 7 runs in 12 balls. GT at 156/3 in 18 overs.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan 45
David Miller* 36
Vijay Shankar* 10
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(4)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/27(3)
Washington Sundar 0/27(3)
Mayank Markande 1/33(3)
Pat Cummins 1/22(3)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller are on crease for GT. While, Pat Cummins continues the bowling attack for SRH. WICKET!! Sudharsan OUT on the first delivery. Miller drives the 4th and 6th deliveries for boundaries. GT at 147/3 in 17 overs.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan 45
David Miller* 36
Vijay Shankar* 1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(4)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/18(2)
Washington Sundar 0/27(3)
Mayank Markande 1/33(3)
Pat Cummins 1/22(3)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller are on crease for GT. While, Mayank Markande continues the bowling attack for SRH. Miller drives the 2nd delivery for a boundary, followed by SIX. After this, Sudharsan smashes the 4th and Miller hits a SIX on the last delivery. GT at 138/2 in 16 overs.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 45
David Miller* 28
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(4)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/18(2)
Washington Sundar 0/27(3)
Mayank Markande 1/33(3)
Pat Cummins 0/13(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller are on crease for GT. While, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues the bowling attack for SRH. Sudharsan smashes the 1st delivery for a boundary. GT at 114/2 in 15 overs.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 38
David Miller* 13
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(4)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/18(2)
Washington Sundar 0/27(3)
Mayank Markande 1/9(2)
Pat Cummins 0/13(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller are on crease for GT. While, Washington Sundar continues the bowling attack for SRH. Sudharsan smashes the 1st delivery for a boundary. GT at 108/2 in 14 overs.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 36
David Miller* 10
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/21(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/18(2)
Washington Sundar 0/27(3)
Mayank Markande 1/9(2)
Pat Cummins 0/13(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller are on crease for GT. While, Pat Cummins continues the bowling attack for SRH. Sudharsan smashes the 5th delivery for a boundary. GT at 98/2 in 13 overs.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 30
David Miller* 6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/21(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/18(2)
Washington Sundar 0/17(2)
Mayank Markande 1/9(2)
Pat Cummins 0/13(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller are on crease for GT. While, Jaydev Unadkat continues the bowling attack for SRH. Sudharsan smashes the 5th delivery for a boundary. GT at 90/2 in 12 overs.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 24
David Miller* 5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/21(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/18(2)
Washington Sundar 0/17(2)
Mayank Markande 1/9(2)
Pat Cummins 0/5(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller are on crease for GT. While, Pat Cummins continues the bowling attack for SRH. GT at 83/2 in 11 overs.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 18
David Miller* 4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/21(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/11(1)
Washington Sundar 0/17(2)
Mayank Markande 1/9(2)
Pat Cummins 0/5(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on crease for GT. While, Mayank Markande continues the bowling attack for SRH. Wicket!! Gill OUT on the first delivery as Abdul Samad picks up the catch at near boundary line. GT at 78/2 in 10 overs.
Shubman Gill 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 15
David Miller* 2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/21(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/11(1)
Washington Sundar 0/17(2)
Mayank Markande 1/9(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on crease for GT. While, Washington Sundar continues the bowling attack for SRH. Gill drives the 4th delivery for a boundary. GT at 74/1 in 9 overs.
Shubman Gill* 36
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 13
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/21(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/11(1)
Washington Sundar 0/17(2)
Mayank Markande 0/5(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on crease for GT. While, Mayank Markande continues the bowling attack for SRH. GT at 63/1 in 8 overs.
Shubman Gill* 26
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 12
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/21(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/11(1)
Washington Sundar 0/6(1)
Mayank Markande 0/5(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on crease for GT. While, Washington Sundar continues the bowling attack for SRH. GT at 58/1 in 7 overs.
Shubman Gill* 22
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 11
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/21(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/11(1)
Washington Sundar 0/6(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on crease for GT. While, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues the bowling attack for SRH. Sudharsan hits a boundary on the 4th delivery. GT at 52/1 in 6 overs.
Shubman Gill* 18
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 9
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/21(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/11(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are on crease for GT. While, Shahbaz Ahmed continues the bowling attack for SRH. Wicket!! Saha OUT on the 3rd delivery. Gill smashes a SIX on 4th delivery. GT at 45/1 in 5 overs.
Shubman Gill* 18
Wriddhiman Saha 25
Sai Sudharsan* 2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/14(2)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20(2)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/11(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are on crease for GT. While, Jaydev Unadkat continues the bowling attack for SRH. Saha smashes a SIX on 5th delivery. GT at 36/0 in 4 overs.
Shubman Gill* 11
Wriddhiman Saha* 25
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/14(2)
Shahbaz Ahmed 0/11(1)
Jaydev Unadkat 0/11(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are on crease for GT. While, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues the bowling attack for SRH. Saha smashes a 4 on 5th delivery. GT at 25/0 in 3 overs.
Shubman Gill* 9
Wriddhiman Saha* 16
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/14(2)
Shahbaz Ahmed 0/11(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing 163 runs against Sunrisers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are on crease for GT. While, Shahbaz Ahmed continues the bowling attack for SRH. Saha smashes a SIX on 3rd delivery. GT at 18/0 in 2 overs.
Shubman Gill* 8
Wriddhiman Saha* 10
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/7(1)
Shahbaz Ahmed 0/11(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH's Pat Cummins won the toss, Sunrisers scored 162 runs against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 31 March. Titans need 163 runs to win. Mohit takes two wicket – Shahbaz Ahmed and Shahbaz Ahmed – in the last over.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram 17
Heinrich Klaasen 24
Shahbaz Ahmed 22
Washington Sundar 0
Abdul Samad* 29
Pat Cummins* 2
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 1/28(3)
Rashid Khan 1/33(4)
Noor Ahmad 1/32(4)
Mohit Sharma 3/25(3)
Darshan Nalkande 0/17(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad are on crease for Sunrisers. For GT, Darshan Nalkande continues with the bowling attack. This time HUGE SIX by Shahbaz Ahmed on the 4th delivery. SRH score 158/5 in 19 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram 17
Heinrich Klaasen 24
Shahbaz Ahmed* 21
Abdul Samad* 28
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 1/28(3)
Rashid Khan 1/33(4)
Noor Ahmad 1/32(4)
Mohit Sharma 1/22(2)
Darshan Nalkande 0/17(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad are on crease for Sunrisers. For GT, Mohit Sharma continues with the bowling attack. HUGE SIX by Samad on the 5th delivery. SRH score 147/5 in 18 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram 17
Heinrich Klaasen 24
Shahbaz Ahmed* 14
Abdul Samad* 22
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 1/28(3)
Rashid Khan 1/33(4)
Noor Ahmad 1/32(4)
Mohit Sharma 1/22(2)
Darshan Nalkande 0/6(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad are on crease for Sunrisers. For GT, Rashid Khan continues with the bowling attack. Samad finishes the over with a boundary. SRH score 137/5 in 17 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram 17
Heinrich Klaasen 24
Shahbaz Ahmed* 13
Abdul Samad* 15
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 1/28(3)
Rashid Khan 1/33(4)
Noor Ahmad 1/32(4)
Mohit Sharma 1/12(2)
Darshan Nalkande 0/6(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad are on crease for Sunrisers. For GT, Darshan Nalkande continues with the bowling attack. SRH score 128/5 in 16 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram 17
Heinrich Klaasen 24
Shahbaz Ahmed* 9
Abdul Samad* 10
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 1/28(3)
Rashid Khan 1/24(3)
Noor Ahmad 1/32(4)
Mohit Sharma 1/12(2)
Darshan Nalkande 0/6(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Aiden Markram and Shahbaz Ahmed are on crease for Sunrisers. For GT, Umesh Yadav continues with the bowling attack. WICKET!! Umesh dismises Markram on the 4th delivery, Rashid Khan picks up the catch. Abdul Samad opens his account with consecutive boundaries. SRH score 122/5 in 15 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram 17
Heinrich Klaasen 24
Shahbaz Ahmed* 6
Abdul Samad* 8
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 1/28(3)
Rashid Khan 1/24(3)
Noor Ahmad 1/32(4)
Mohit Sharma 1/12(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers. For GT, Rashid Khan continues with the bowling attack. Wicket!! Rashid bids goodbye to Klaasen on the 4th delivery. SRH score 108/4 in 14 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram* 16
Heinrich Klaasen 24
Shahbaz Ahmed* 1
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
Rashid Khan 1/24(3)
Noor Ahmad 1/32(4)
Mohit Sharma 1/12(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers. For GT, Noor Ahmad continues with the bowling attack. Klassen smashes two consecutive SIXes on 3rd and 4th delivery. SRH score 104/3 in 13 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram* 16
Heinrich Klaasen* 20
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
Rashid Khan 0/19(2)
Noor Ahmad 1/32(4)
Mohit Sharma 1/12(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers. For GT, Mohit Sharma continues with the bowling attack. SRH score 90/3 in 12 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram* 15
Heinrich Klaasen* 8
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
Rashid Khan 0/19(2)
Noor Ahmad 1/18(3)
Mohit Sharma 1/12(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers. For GT, Noor Ahmad continues with the bowling attack. Klaasen opens his account with a boundary. SRH score 83/3 in 11 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram* 11
Heinrich Klaasen* 5
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
Rashid Khan 0/19(2)
Noor Ahmad 1/18(3)
Mohit Sharma 1/5(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram are on crease Sunrisers. For GT, Mohit Sharma continues with the bowling attack. Wicket!! Abhishek OUT, on the last delivery of the in overs. SRH score 74/3 in 10 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma 29
Aiden Markram* 7
Heinrich Klaasen* 0
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
Rashid Khan 0/19(2)
Noor Ahmad 1/9(2)
Mohit Sharma 1/5(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram are on crease Sunrisers. For GT, Noor Ahmad continues with the bowling attack. Abhishek ends the over with a boundary to backward square leg. SRH score 69/2 in 9 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma* 27
Aiden Markram* 4
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
Rashid Khan 0/19(2)
Noor Ahmad 1/9(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram are on crease Sunrisers. For GT, Rashid Khan continues with the bowling attack. SRH score 64/2 in 8 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma* 23
Aiden Markram* 3
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
Rashid Khan 0/19(2)
Noor Ahmad 1/4(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are on crease Sunrisers. For GT, Noor Ahmad continues with the bowling attack. Wicket!! Head clean bowled by Noor on the 4th delivery. SRH score 59/2 in 7 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head 19
Abhishek Sharma* 20
Aiden Markram* 1
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
Rashid Khan 0/15(1)
Noor Ahmad 1/3(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are on crease Sunrisers. For GT, Rashid Khan continues with the bowling attack. Abhishek hits consecutive WHOPPING SIXES on the second and third deliveries. SRH score 56/1 in 6 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head* 186
Abhishek Sharma* 19
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
Rashid Khan 0/15(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head are on crease Sunrisers. For GT, Azmatullah Omarzai continues with the bowling attack. Wicket!! Agarwal OUT as Nalkande takes the catch. Abhishek Sharma slams a boundary on the last delivery. SRH score 41/1 in 5 overs.
Mayank Agarwal 16
Travis Head* 16
Abhishek Sharma* 6
Azmatullah Omarzai 1/24(3)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head are on crease Sunrisers. For GT, Umesh Yadav continues with the bowling attack. Agarwal slams a boundary on the 1st delivery. Poor misfield from Mohit at mid-off. SRH score 34/0 in 4 overs.
Mayank Agarwal* 16
Travis Head* 16
Azmatullah Omarzai 0/17(2)
Umesh Yadav 0/15(2)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head open for Sunrisers. For GT, Azmatullah Omarzai continues with the bowling attack. Agarwal slams a boundary on the 5th delivery. Poor misfield from Mohit at mid-off. SRH score 27/0 in 3 overs.
Mayank Agarwal* 11
Travis Head* 15
Azmatullah Omarzai 0/17(2)
Umesh Yadav 0/9(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head open for Sunrisers. For GT, Umesh Yadav open his bowling attack. Head slams a boundary on the 4th deliveries. SRH score 20/0 in 2 overs.
Mayank Agarwal* 6
Travis Head* 14
Azmatullah Omarzai 0/11(1)
Umesh Yadav 0/9(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: After SRH won the toss, Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head open for Sunrisers. For GT, Azmatullah Omarzai open the bowling attack. Head opens his innings with consecutive boundaries on the third and 4th deliveries. SRH score 11/0 in first over.
Mayank Agarwal* 1
Travis Head* 8
Azmatullah Omarzai* 0/11(1)
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Impact substitutes
Gujarat Titans Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins wins the toss and decided to bat first against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans.
Cummins said, as quoted by Star Sports, “We are gonna have a bat, looks like a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. Don't Know about that, but good wonderful memories back here and it's a packed stadium as well. We scored the highest score ever, we are very capable of that but it's not going to happen always. If we have a good crack, we might get close to it again. Same team for us."
Gill said, as quoted by Star Sports, “We would have bowled first, looks like a good wicket. Definitely have a lot of good memories to look back here and would like to make good memories going forward. The support that I get from Ashu Paa and the management is great. We have got two changes - Noor Ahmad comes in for Mitch (Spencer Johnson) and Darshan Nalkande comes in for Sai Kishore."
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: The ground have 66m and 63m square boundaries Apart from this, its a 73m straight boundaries, pockets at extra cover and midwicket a bit longer. According to Kevin Pietersen, it's an absolute road, who added it's a black soil wicket.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Not a single Gujarat Titans batter has crossed the 50-run mark in the IPL 2024.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that Gujarat will beat Hyderabad in their third match. We, too, expect GT to secure their second win and move up on the points table
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: In a video posted by IPL, SRH batter Abhishek Sharma revealed Heinrich Klaasen's plan for getting to a record total. He said, "Even we realized after 15 overs that we actually can make a record today. I had a lot of fun out there because I was batting with Travis Head, he is one of my favourite batters in recent times. So, he is very clear about his thoughts and he just told me to express myself,"
"I asked him Klaasie, what's your plan? What we should do now? He said, "if you get the ball you hit, if I get the ball I hit." So I think that is very positive thinking. It is going very good for him and good for us as well," he added.
Klaasen also returned the favour, calling Sharma ‘special’. He said, "He dominates the spinners as well, which is nice to see. The way this guy bats, he is a special kid and a long, long career for him hopefully,"
"I think the big key was my afternoon nap just before the game. The wicket was fantastic, and rightly so over 500 runs were scored quite easily," the South African added.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans will have a chance to get back to winning ways today after losing to Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. The Shubman Gill-led side will be keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible and what better way to do that than to secure a win in front of their home crowd. With fond memories of the Narendra Modi Stadium, Guarat Titans would look to take full advantage of the home conditions and restrict the Sunrisers' dangerous middle-order batsmen like Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram.
Moreover, with Sunrisers bowling a little weak this season, GT may also look to target a few bowlers and set up a big score first, hoping to find some jitters in Sunrisers' otherwise very solid batting line-up.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK & VC), Sai Kishore, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: The GT vs SRH IPL 2024 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 31 March at 3:30 pm (IST). The key clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India and can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!